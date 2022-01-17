The 3 zodiac signs that will be lucky for the Wolf Moon 2022

The Wolf Moon will bring luck in the week for three signs of the zodiac.

The Wolf Moon 2022 will be a magical moment for 3 signs of the zodiac who will receive its energy as a blessing. Cancer, Aquarius and Pisces will have the best week thanks to the first full moon of the year that will occur this Monday, January 17, so they have a lot to celebrate.

Although there are the retrogrades of Venus and Mercury, they star in the astrological climate of the third week of the year, creating tension and difficulties, this lunation is a balm for the entire zodiac, mainly in the three signs mentioned.

The Wolf Full Moon occurs in Cancer which makes it more special. When a star is located in the sign it rules, it expresses its energy positively and harmoniously. The moon is the astrological planet of Cancer, so its loving, empathic and psychic vibe will heal our emotions.

It should be noted that this week we will also experience another cycle: the entry of the sun into Aquarius. This cosmic dance between the Sun and the Moon creates a magical atmosphere that will bring good news for Cancer, Aquarius and Pisces, as explained in an EliteDaily article.

Those born from June 21 to July 20 could be experiencing emotional conflicts due to the retrograde of Venus. However, this week Cancer will become the protagonist and the full Moon will raise its deepest strength.

With the entry of the Sun into Aquarius, those born from January 20 to February 18 will show their strongest qualities. The energy will be in sync with your abilities, and while your solar return may be confused by the influence of Mercury retrograde, there are opportunities to learn and exercise your understanding perception.

The full moon influences the sector of creativity and self-expression of those born from February 19 to March 20. It will be pure magic for those of this sign, who will launch unusual projects. Your inner child will come out to make your life a happy home.

