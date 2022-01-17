The 49ers defeat the Cowboys and advance to the divisional round

Every one season of the Cowboys does not end with a trip to the Super Bowl in Dallas is considered failure.

The America team added another year to its long drought (28 years) without getting a Vince Lombardi trophy.

The 2021 campaign ended for the Boys with a 23-17 loss to the 49ers at AT& Stadium.

In a duel belonging to an old rivalry, the 49ers resisted a final attack by the Boys who with less than 32 seconds looked for a miracle. Coming off his field’s 20-yard line, Prescott led his offense to the San Francisco 35-yard line.

Prescott ran with the ball and slid. He could no longer get another move. Dak Prescott again failed to meet the franchise’s expectations of him.

With their first offensive possession, the 49ers sent a clear message: It will not be easy to beat us. In a seven-play drive that consumed 75 yards that culminated in an Elijah Mitchel touchdown run for 4 yards.

The Cowboys and 49ers entered AT&T Stadium with a past of seven postseason meetings, six of them for the NFC championship.

The 49ers defense made it impossible for Dallas to win. San Francisco 49ers defensive back K’Waun Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington , Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman (AP)



San Francisco’s offense racked up 198 yards in the first half but only capitalized on his dominance with the ball with three field goals from Robbie Gould on attempts of 53.40 and 52 yards.

The Cowboys added points to the scoreboard when they ran 67 yards. DaK Prescott found Amari Cooper on a 19-yard pass.

The Cowboys and the 49ers They have 118 postseason games with 68 wins. It’s the most for teams meeting in the postseason.

During the 2021 regular season, The Cowboys have been 0-4 in games trailing by double figures and 1-4 when trailing by double figures in the postseason since 2000, with a win over the Lions in the wild-card round in 2014.

In the third quarter, the 49ers extended the board again when Deebo Samuel scored on a 26-yard run.

After an interception Trent Sherfield, the Cowboys got close on a rushing touchdown by Dak Prescott.

Prescott finished the night with 254 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception.

It’s the 49ers’ first victory over San Francisco over Dallas since 2017.

Garappolo had a low-key performance of 172 yards and one pass intercepted.



San Francisco advances to the divisional round where they will travel to Green Bay to face the Packers.

