The best iPad accessories that are on sale now

Now, the big doubt comes in when we look at other options. The Logitech Crayon is the best alternative , being offered now for only 60 euros . This, in addition to including an autonomy of several weeks, offers a good grip to use it for hours without complications and full compatibility with any iPad model released since 2018.

The Apple Pencil is par excellence the most popular iPad accessory. Regardless of whether you have a compatible tablet model with the 1st or 2nd generation , you can buy it on Amazon. Although, yes, the discount it has is 2-3 euros in each case.

and if you want one option much cheaper, the brand’s stylus KECOW is now discounted and for 30 euros Can be yours. Perhaps it does not offer as much autonomy or precision as the others, but it can still be used to take notes or draw. It even has four compatible tip styles.

External keyboards or with cover

Keyboards are ultimately an essential element if you are going to use the device with office tools. If we look at keyboards external at a good price, few improve upon Rii K09. Not the best on the market, but for less than 20 euros It gives you long key travel, low latency via Bluetooth, and color backlighting for use even in the dark. It is also universal and works for any model.

If you have an iPad Air 4 or iPad Pro 11-inch, the Logitech Folio Touch It is an excellent cover + keyboard option as it offers a complete accessory in which it is even added trackpad to use iPad with a pointer and using gestures. Its price is with a 21% discount, so in a way it is as if you saved VAT. What alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard is the best.

External drives to expand your storage

One of the main problems that you can find if you make intensive use of the iPad is the lack of space. With an external disk you solve that, being able to use them to store files of all kinds or even to make backup copies of documents that you have in its memory.

If you are looking for one in SSD format, with higher transfer speed, better resistance and smaller size, the SanDisk It is one of the best options. Provides storage for up to 4TB and you can find discounts in all its capacities.

if you are looking for something cheaper, even if it is in HDD format, the Samsung PSSD T5is another good option. For less than 70 euros in its smaller capacity versions, it offers a good transfer speed and capacities that oscillate between 500GB and 2TB. All this in a very compact size.

Supports to use it in any position

Using the tablet on a support can be interesting if you have an external keyboard, you want to use it to play multimedia content or even if you are going to draw on it and want it to be supported. One of the most elegant options, with a “very Apple” design, is that of Lamicall. This can be found by 20 euros and even lessdepending on the color you choose.

It should be noted that it allows you to put the iPad both in horizontal as vertical and that it can be used with any iPad or tablet, since it is resistant enough to support the 12.9-inch models.

The device with which we close this review of the offers is another of the Lamicall brand, but this is not fixed, but rather lets move it in different positions. It is probably the most suitable for consuming content or having it always in view, including a clamp with which to hold on to a table. Its price is the same as the previous one and also fits any iPad.

