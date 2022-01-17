The Chiefs overtake the Steelers and are the last qualified for the divisional round in the AFC

After almost providentially reaching the playoffs, the Steelers wanted to prolong their hot streak with a victory in Kansas City that would have meant one of the most upsets of the season. However, the Chiefs were a lot of rival for Pittsburgh and Patrick Mahomes led the defending AFC champion to a comfortable 42-21 victory.

The boxing-style first quarter served as a study for both organizations, and in the second quarter the Steelers were the first to land a serious blow. A forced fumble by Cameron Heyward and Joe Schobert resulted in a 26-yard defensive touchdown converted by TJ Watt.

What seemed like the beginning of one of the “upsets” of 2021, only represented an anecdote in the match and meant the total awakening of the hitherto sluggish Chiefs offense.

On their next three possessions, and before the break, Kansas City flattened its way to the division round with three touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes (404 yards, five touchdowns, one interception, 138.3 rating): Receptions Jerick McKinnon four yards, Byron Pringle 12 and Travis Kelce from 48.

Second half

Kansas City’s emotional momentum was not diminished with the break and in their first attack of the third quarter Mahomes was dispatched with his fourth six-point spiral (one yard to Nick Allegretti).

That 28-point lead looked insufficient for Andy Reid and the product of a Najee Harris fumble (forced by Willie Gay), Mahomes threw his fifth touchdown of the night (a 31-yard combination with Tyreek Hill).

It was until then, already with a slab of 28 points and less than 25 minutes available, that the Steelers reacted. Ben Roethlisberger (215 yards, two touchdowns, 92.5 rating) commanded an offense that, in just over five minutes, found the end zone with a 13-yard reception from Diontae Johnson.

Before the renewed spirits of Pittsburgh, the Chiefs answered with a touchdown pass from Kelce to Pringle. Already with almost no options to come back, the Steelers made the scoreboard more decorous with a 15-yard catch by James Washington in the end zone to close the account.

With this victory, the Chiefs reach the divisional round for the fourth season in a row and their next synod will be the Bills, who come from beating the Patriots by a score of 47-17.