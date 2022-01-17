The cryptocurrency bull market is far from over

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com

The US Federal Reserve stopped referring to rising inflation as “transient” at the December FOMC meeting. After President Biden reappointed Chairman Powell for a second term, and in the wake of the latest consumer price index data, the Fed has accelerated the easing of quantitative easing, setting the stage to raise interest rates, currently at 0%, at the March 2022 FOMC meeting.

In the first days of 2022, the central bank gave more and more thought to the issue of reducing its balance sheet. However, the FOMC minutes for December show that it is possible to move from quantitative easing to quantitative easing in the coming months.

Inflation weighs down the value of fiat currencies as it erodes purchasing power. The decline of the dollar, euro, pound sterling, yen, and other fiat currencies that derive their value from full faith and credit in governments that issue legal tender is not evident when measuring an instrument of exchange against other. However, fiat currencies have tended to lose value when measured against stocks, commodities, real estate, and cryptocurrencies in 2021.

Cryptocurrencies are an alternative to other means of exchange that reflect a libertarian economic ideology. While central banks, the treasury of nations, monetary authorities, and governments can loosen or tighten monetary policy to influence the money supply, cryptocurrencies are different. The value of cryptocurrencies depends on the supply and demand established by market participants without government interference. Therefore, inflationary pressures likely caused the market capitalization of this asset class to rise by more than 180% in 2021.

Bull markets rarely move in a straight line, and corrections can be swift and brutal. In a volatile asset class like cryptocurrencies, price action has been nothing short of breakneck, with the crypto asset class opening 2022 on a bearish note.

The major cryptocurrencies and the market capitalization of this asset class began to fall on November 10 and have continued to decline so far in 2022.

Description: Bitcoin Daily

Source: CQG

As the chart illustrates, the Januarys formed a bearish reversal trading pattern on Nov. 10, when the price hit a high of $69,820 and closed below the lows of the previous day. On December 31, 2021, futures closed at $46,275, and at the end of last week, the leading cryptocurrency was sitting at the $43,330 level, 37.9% below the high of November 10.

Description: Ethereum Daily

Source: CQG

January Ethereum futures hit a high of $4,972.75 on Nov. 10, settling into the same bearish pattern and closing 2021 at the $3,685 level. At $3,340 on January 14, Ethereum was 32.8% below its all-time highs from mid-November.

Meanwhile, the market capitalization of the cryptocurrency asset class stood at $2.166 trillion on Dec 31 and stood at $2.091 trillion on Jan 17, down 3.5% from the previous year. so far in 2022. Bitcoin and Ethereum are down 6.4% and 9.4%, respectively, in 2022. Major cryptocurrencies have underperformed the asset class so far this year , as other tokens have fared better than the two leading cryptocurrencies.

Volatility is the hallmark of this asset class

Market participants are used to the wild price swings of the crypto asset class, as token prices routinely double, triple and more than halve in value.

Description: Bitcoin Weekly

Source: CQG

The weekly chart for Bitcoin futures shows that the weekly historical volatility ranged from 42.57% to 128.50% in 2021. At the 50.9% level on Jan 14, the price move was closer from the lows than from the highs since the beginning of 2021.

Description: Ethereum Weekly

Source: CQG

Ethereum futures began trading in February 2021. Weekly historical volatility ranged from a low of 38.92% to a high of 149.95% from February to December 2021. At the 49.7% level on Jan 14 , the weekly volatility of Ethereum was also near lows.

The decline in price movement shows that major cryptocurrencies are consolidating after hitting highs on Nov. 10. Although both hit lows in early 2022, price action has calmed down, with Bitcoin and Ethereum prices recovering from recent lows.

Inflation is not going away for now and will continue to erode the value of fiat currencies

Last week, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index increased in December, reaching 7% in 2021. The core inflation barometer, which excludes food and energy, stood at 5.5%. The Fed has set its inflation target at an average of 2%. The producer price index rose almost 10% in 2021.

The central bank has accelerated the easing of quantitative easing, which looks set to end in March 2022, paving the way for the Fed’s short-term interest rate hike, currently at 0%. In addition, the Fed has discussed shrinking its balance sheet, which means allowing debt securities to roll off its bulging balance sheet when they come due. The balance sheet reduction would cause the central bank to switch from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, encouraging interest rates to rise along the yield curve.

Meanwhile, the latest FOMC forecasts see Fed interest rates reaching 0.90% in 2022 and 1.60% in 2023. Even if inflation starts to recede, which is not certain, rates Short-term real interest rates will remain negative through 2022 and perhaps into 2023. The real interest rate is current rates minus the rate of inflation.

Inflation eats away at the purchasing power of money. Over the past two years, central bank liquidity, government stimulus, and pandemic-related supply chain issues have lit an inflationary fuse that is going to be difficult to put out. In addition, the labor shortage that forces wages to rise is fueling the inflationary fire.

Fintech and inflation: cryptocurrencies offer an alternative

The financial technology or fintech revolution has boosted the speed and efficiency of banking and finance. The evolution of fintech includes the new exchange instruments, cryptocurrencies. Governments are notoriously slow institutions. The US Federal Reserve’s response to inflation is a perfect example of a belated reaction to an economic event. People tend to vote with their pockets and purses. Faith in government institutions has waned as inflation has risen in recent months.

Fintech deals with speed and efficiency. It should come as no surprise that cryptocurrencies have become inflation sensitive instruments. Since governments have not interfered in the markets, its value is a function of buying and selling in the market. Furthermore, while governments can issue fiat currencies as they please, cryptocurrency supplies are only amplified by mining activities.

Inflation is at a four-decade high, so cryptocurrency values ​​are likely to bottom out and resume their upward trajectory.

Bitcoin and Ethereum to bottom – The bull market is not over

Bull markets rarely move in a straight line, and corrections can be brutal. Bitcoin’s plunge from nearly $70,000 to below $40,000 per token, its most recent low, is an example of how corrective price action can shake the faith of even the most devoted bull.

However, cryptocurrency is not the only market experiencing severe bull market corrections. NYMEX futures fell from highs of $85.41 in late October to lows of $62.43 in early December, down 26.9% in six weeks. COMEX futures fell from a high of $4.8985 per pound in May 2021 to a low of $3.9615 in August, down 19.1% in three months. Lumber futures fell from $1,711.20 in May 2021 to lows of $488 per 1,000 board feet in August, a 71.5% correction.

Commodity prices have recovered from hitting lows, and I suspect Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are headed the same way. Inflation erodes the purchasing power of money, and we measure the value of cryptocurrencies and other assets in dollar terms. High inflation and negative real interest rates are likely to lead to a continued pattern of higher lows and higher highs for cryptocurrencies and many other asset classes.