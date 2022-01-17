The Cuban Government modifies import tariffs on commercial operations

The Cuban government established the new Customs Tariff that applies to commercial operations carried out by legal entities, as collected by Joint Resolution One, of December 15, 2021, published in the Extraordinary Official Gazette number six, of January 14, 2022, consisting of more than 260 pages with a breakdown of the rates.

According to the official website of the Ministry of Finance and Prices, “the new Customs Tariff of the Republic of Cuba is established in compliance with obligations as a signatory country of the International Convention on the Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System and as a result of the work of the national adaptation from the modification made to the Harmonized System of Description and Codification of Goods of 2017 (SA 2017), by the World Customs Organization (WCO)”.

He specified that “the nomenclature included in this Tariff is that of the Harmonized Product Classification System (SACLAP 2022), established in the country through Resolution No. 107, of October 5, 2021, issued by the head of the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI)“.

“With the aforementioned Joint Resolution One, The customs tariffs of the merchandise are established, both to which the general tariff and the most favored nation tariff must be applied., which are listed by sections, chapters, items and groups in the Single Annex that is an integral part of it,” added the note.

The general tax percentage reaches 10% of the value for almost all merchandise and related products. For the cases of “most favored nation” the quoted value is reduced between 3% and 5% or even some are “tax free”.

The resolution establishes all goods imported by Cuba in more than twenty sections. The first corresponds to live animals and products of the animal kingdom.

Section II mentions products of the plant kingdom including live plants; Section III, animal or vegetable fats and oils, their breakdown products, processed edible fats, animal or vegetable waxes; Section IV establishes the tariffs for the products of the food industries, as well as beverages, alcoholic liquids and vinegar, tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes.

There’s also sections and chapters dedicated to work material, machinery, motor vehicles, even objects of art or collection and antiques.

The new Customs Tariff of the Republic of Cuba applies to commercial operations carried out by legal entities as of January 1, 2022.

Over the tariffs on non-commercial imports of food, hygiene and medicines, last December the Customs reported that it extended until June 30 of this year the tariff exemption for these products.

The Cuban government took this temporary measure after the protests of July 11. It established the non-commercial importation of food, hygiene and medicines, by way of passengers as accompanied luggage, without limits in value and quantities, and free of payment of tariffs. With this he tried control the discontent of citizens due to the growing scarcity on the Island.

Cuban officials have recognized the positive impact that this measure has had for Cubans and, apparently, are betting that it will solve the chronic shortage of basic medicines suffered by the people.

The First Deputy Minister of Finance and Prices, Vladimir Regueiro, said that the continuity of the exceptional tax exemption is due to the fact that the conditions caused by the US embargo, the impact of the global economic crisis and the pandemic, with the paralysis of sectors such as tourism, which led to the shortage of goods and services, the increase in freight costs and the price of merchandise, among other phenomena.