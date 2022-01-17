The decision made by Eden Hazard after winning the Spanish Super Cup with Real Madrid

2022-01-17

Eden Hazard and Real Madrid could end a bitter relationship soon. The Belgian is tired of being a substitute and wants to leave the white team.

From Belgium they report that the footballer got fed up with not having opportunities and exploded after the Spanish Super Cup title, where he did not play a single minute.

Hazard can leave in this January transfer market, as reported by the journalist Sacha Tavolieri. Eden is no longer happy and during the new merengue achievement in Saudi Arabia he was serious.