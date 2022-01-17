The decision made by Eden Hazard after winning the Spanish Super Cup with Real Madrid

2022-01-17
Eden Hazard and Real Madrid could end a bitter relationship soon. The Belgian is tired of being a substitute and wants to leave the white team.
From Belgium they report that the footballer got fed up with not having opportunities and exploded after the Spanish Super Cup title, where he did not play a single minute.
Hazard can leave in this January transfer market, as reported by the journalist Sacha Tavolieri. Eden is no longer happy and during the new merengue achievement in Saudi Arabia he was serious.
The same information indicates that the footballer is once again dragging some physical problems that the white club’s doctors consider should be operated on, while Florentino Pérez is not in favor of a new step in the player’s operating room in order to sell him.
Zidane had a lot of confidence in him and put him to play despite his poor level, already with Ancelotti everything changed and he was sent to the bench to try to fight for a position with the others.
In his time at Real Madrid since 2019, Hazard has barely played 16 games, accumulating 722 minutes, all this due to the enormous number of injuries he suffered.