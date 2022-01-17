The former World Cup player with Colombia who said goodbye to football

This former World Cup player with the Colombian National Team decided to retire from soccer

January 16, 2022 8:54 p.m.

The multi-champion with Atlético Nacional and member of Colombia in the last World Cup in Russia 2018, the experienced left-back Farid Díaz, decided to announce his retirement as a professional player at the age of 38. The player born in César, said goodbye to the fans through an affectionate publication on social networks.

“Today I announce that I am retiring as a professional soccer player, after 19 years of experience I have the satisfaction of fulfilling my duty and all the happiness for having achieved each of my dreams. I want to thank God, my family and all the fans who always supported me , as well as all the joys in each of the clubs that I had the opportunity to play. Thanks to the directors, coaching staff, players, teammates, props and medical staff. In a very special way, thanks to all the fans of Atlético Nacional, I have no words to express what I feel at this moment,” Diaz said in an extensive message via social networks.

Although he wore the shirt of other Colombian clubs such as Deportivo Rionegro, La Equidad, Deportivo Pereira, Valledupar FC or Alianza Petrolera. It was at Atlético Nacional where he won multiple national trophies (10 between leagues, the Colombian Cup and the Colombian Super League), as well as the remembered Copa Libertadores in 2016 and the Recopa Sudamericana in 2017.

In turn, Farid Díaz defended the colors of Olimpia and Nacional de Paraguay, with the first of these he conquered the First Division of Guaraní soccer during 2018, while with the second he finished his passage as a professional player. Throughout his career, Díaz accumulated 557 games with five goals scored.