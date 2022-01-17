the ghost of inflation favors consolidation of the price of bitcoin

Key facts: For almost 40 years, such a large growth in inflation has not been seen.

Weak BTC demand pushed futures volume to record highs.

The price of bitcoin has been in a downward trend since the correction that began in the middle of last November, when it reached its all-time high. At the end of 2021, the price decline was 33%, while since January 1, 2022, a more modest fall of approximately 6% has been recorded.

One of the causes of this downward trend could be attributed to the growing coupling of bitcoin with traditional assets. The Fed’s measures to combat inflation presumed an increase in interest rates, which affected stocks and the price of bitcoin equally in early January, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

However, the announcement of the United States Department of Labor, last Wednesday, January 12, about the increase in inflation to 7% in the last 12 months, caused a rebound in the price of BTC, as reported by CriptoNoticias. Not since 1982 has such an accelerated increase in consumer prices been seen in the US, which may have moved investors to greater demand for BTC. The price of bitcoin went from $40,500 on Monday, January 10, to $42,912 at the time of writing, which is up 5.9% for the week.

Bitcoin support above $40,000

Last Monday the 10th, although the price of BTC closed above USD 40,000, during the day it was momentarily below that important psychological mark, reported in this medium. Since BTC was not below that mark since last September, there were fears in the market of losing that support. Ending this week on the upside, bitcoin could be rising above the critical support levels mentioned in the previous market bulletin.

Metrics for bitcoin valuation

An Ark Invest report on the most used metrics in the valuation of bitcoin, was commented on Tuesday, January 11, by CriptoNoticias. While bitcoin doesn’t seem to fit well with conventional analytics tools, the underlying data on the blockchain, known as on-chain data, offer a broad framework for the analysis of this asset.

HODL waves or bitcoin holding bands. Source: Ark Invest.

The report presents a simplified version of bitcoin retention bands, o Distribution of BTC currency according to retention periods. It begins with the BTC held for less than a month (red), and the periods from 1 to 6 months (yellow), from 6 months to 2 years (green), from 2 years to 7 years (blue) and finally the one that represents the BTC retained for more than 7 years (purple). Short-term bands grow during bullish periods, while longer-term holders are more inclined to accumulate.

Featured chart of the week

On previous occasions, comments have been made about the percentages of decreasing growth in the price of bitcoin in the different cycles. In an update of price developments since 2011, the volatility in bitcoin’s bull markets has noticeably decreased. The graph below evaluates price growth from one all-time high to the next in that year.

Volatility in bitcoin bull cycles. Source: @therationalroot / Twitter.

From an increase in the price of BTC of 700% in 2011, it went to 400% in 2013. In 2017, that growth between two consecutive record highs was less than 300%, while in 2021-2022 growth remains below 100%. The periods of the previous 3 cycles are less than 284 days, while the current one has lasted 414 days.

Bitcoin perpetual futures at all-time high

Amid the decline in the price of BTC in recent weeks, the futures market has resurfaced with a vengeance. The open interest of bitcoin perpetual futures, which correspond to open continuous contracts, recorded an all-time high of 264,000 BTC in the week of January 3-9.

Open interest in perpetual futures has grown 42% since the beginning of December. Source: Glassnode.

Binance, FTX, and CME are the exchanges with the highest percentage by volume of open bitcoin futures contracts, with respective percentages of 30%, 19%, and 15%. The growth of interest in futures was also manifested in Coinbase’s announcement of the acquisition of FairX, an exchange specializing in derivatives, as reported by CriptoNoticias. Assuming falling prices lead to the closing of long positions, this increase in futures open interest could indicate speculative traders adding to their short positions.