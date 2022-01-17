The Health Commission anticipates responses from the Ministry on the supply of medicines

The Health Commission, chaired by Assemblyman Mark Molina, plans to summon the Minister of Health, Ximena Garzon, to explain the progress of the State Portfolio in various issues. As indicated by the legislative table, among other issues, the minister must explain the state of the country’s health care centers and the medicine supply. In addition, you will be consulted on the scheduling budgetary of 2022 and the actions to be taken to resolve the pending debt with external health providers that work with the ministry. Likewise, non-compliance with the Humanitarian Law, especially with appointments to doctors who worked during the pandemic.

On the other hand, on the afternoon of Monday, January 19, 2022, the Commission expects to know the resolution of the Plenary of the National Assembly on the summons to the chairman of the board of directors and the general director of the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS) to explain the financial situation of the Institute’s health fund under their responsibility. In addition, as well as Minister Garzón, they must report on the provision of services in the dispensaries of the Insurance and budget planning for 2022.

The directors of the IESS must also communicate the decisions to be made to settle the debt Insurance with external providers of first and second level of care. This includes debt with specialized lenders.

December 15, 2021 was the last appearance of Minister Garzón at the legislative table. On that occasion, he responded about the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the country and the measures to be taken to deal with the recently detected omicron variant.