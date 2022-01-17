The Health Department reports nine new deaths from COVID-19

The Department of Health reported this morning, Monday, the death of nine additional people due to COVID-19, which increased the number of deaths from this coronavirus in Puerto Rico to at least 3,520 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The agency indicated that of that total, six people were not vaccinated and two others had two doses, while one had the booster vaccine.

“The deceased, between the ages of 66 and 95, had pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, kidney and heart disease,” explained Salud, in its preliminary report through its Twitter account.

According to the agency, the average number of daily deaths from this coronavirus is 12, while there have been 3,520 deaths in Puerto Rico since the pandemic began.

So far this month, 201 deaths have been registered as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The age group with the most fatalities in this period is that of people aged 80 or over.

On January 9, 2022, there were 23 deaths, the highest daily number in the entire emergency, according to data published in the Health BioPortal.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate in the wave of contagion caused by the Omicron variant reached a daily peak of 3.54 higher, higher than that registered by the Delta variant, which was 3.48 on September 9.

Instead, higher was the peak of 4.20 in the mortality rate that was recorded on December 20, 2020, when the vaccination campaign was just beginning.

According to the Health report updated today, Monday, the positivity rate is at 35.46%, percentage that is still over six times higher than the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The term “positivity rate” refers to the calculation between the number of tests carried out and positive results using the PCR molecular test, which confirms infection with SARS-CoV-2, in this case. Statistics are used to measure the level of transmission of a virus.

On the other hand, Health reported that the daily average of cases of confirmed infections -in a period of seven days- stood at 2,124, while that of probable cases is at 4,465.

Meanwhile, 904 people are hospitalized. That total is divided between 804 adults and 62 minors. The report added that 99 adults and two minors are connected to a ventilator for breathing assistance.

Those totals include 169 adults and three minors in intensive care units, which was listed earlier today as a worrying record by Dr. Iris Cardona, chief medical officer of the Department of Health.

The number of negative pressure rooms occupied by COVID-19 patients also increased, leaving 180 available. As for general occupancy, the agency’s portal on the coronavirus indicates that, as of today, the hospital system has 2,902 beds available for adults, as well as 218 intensive care beds and 849 ventilators. There are also 843 beds for pediatric cases, 50 intensive care beds and 114 ventilators.