The hidden message in the new song by Don Omar

After the success of ‘Flow HP’ and the classic perreo with ‘Se menea’, Don Omar, the King of urban music, released his third single ‘Sincero’. this romantic song urban rhythm and catchy lyrics, promises to become one more hit in the career of the Puerto Rican idol.

Don Omar told which is the hidden message behind his latest single: “This song tells the story of a man who is vulnerable when he loses his partner, and she gives him no hope of ever coming back.”

