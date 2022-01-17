The hidden message in the new song by Don Omar

After the success of ‘Flow HP’ and the classic perreo with ‘Se menea’, Don Omar, the King of urban music, released his third single ‘Sincero’. this romantic song urban rhythm and catchy lyrics, promises to become one more hit in the career of the Puerto Rican idol.

Don Omar told which is the hidden message behind his latest single: “This song tells the story of a man who is vulnerable when he loses his partner, and she gives him no hope of ever coming back.”

“When you go through a situation of heartbreak This is when we are most sensitive, and we don’t mind showing our feelings openly to let that person know how much we need them”.

In the video, filmed in Los Angeles, the renowned Cuban actress appears Rachel Vallori, known for her performances in ‘Dueños Del Paraíso’, ‘Corazón Valiente’ and ‘Santa Diabla’. “Sincero” was directed by My_Oldskyn and Harold from the production company “36” under the executive production of Ariel Rivas and Gustavo López.

In addition to the release of this new song, Don Omar is preparing for its presentation on January 29 at the Calibash show to be held in the city of Las Vegas and in which other urban artists such as Maluma, Farruko, El Alfa and Karol will participate.

Don Omar’s return to music

in 2017 Don Omar surprised everyone when announced that he would retire full of music for irreconcilable problems with his label. A decision that was not easy for him, but that, at that moment, seemed the only alternative.

But in 2020, on the Instagram of the RDZuela Urbano medium, they published a message that made all the singer’s fans happy:

“The return of @donomar to the game is imminent and is just around the corner, the legendary urban exponent, for months, was waiting for the completion of the contract that, apparently, has kept him low profile for years, the month came when he is completely free and is an independent artist. August 6, according to what we can see in its story, something historical could happen, what does it come with? Theme, EP or Album?

All Internet users were “running” to the profile of Don Omar to corroborate that what the medium said was real. And so it was, the singer had uploaded a black and white image in which the word “FREEDOM” can be read, which translates into Spanish as freedom. Announcing that the contract he had with the label had ended.

It was so decided to join Saban Music Group to create his most recent album, which is being a complete success. Have you already heard it?