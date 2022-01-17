The hydrogen ‘boom’ will create a new world order: Spain will be an exporter thanks to renewables – El Periodico de la Energía

The rapid growth of the global hydrogen economy may lead to major geoeconomic and geopolitical shifts that trigger a wave of new interdependencies, according to a new analysis from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). In the report entitled “Geopolitics of the Energy Transformation: The Hydrogen Factor»(Geopolitics of Energy Transformation: The Hydrogen Factor) Hydrogen is predicted to change the geography of energy trade and regionalize energy relations, as well as the emergence of new centers of geopolitical influence based on the production and use of hydrogen, as traditional oil and gas trade declines.

Driven by climate urgency and country commitments to net-zero emissions production, IRENA estimates that hydrogen will account for up to 12% of the world’s energy use by 2050. Growing trade and investment are believed to conducted in a market dominated by fossil fuels and currently valued at USD 174 billion will increase economic competitiveness and influence the foreign policy landscape with bilateral agreements that will differ markedly from the hydrocarbon-based relations of the 20th century.

“Hydrogen could be the missing link to a climate-safe energy future,” he said. Francesco Lacamera, CEO of IRENA. “Hydrogen is clearly leveraged in the renewable energy revolution, so that green hydrogen is presented as a radical solution to achieve climate neutrality without compromising industrial growth and social development. But hydrogen is not a new oil. And the transition is not the substitution of a fuel but the change to a new system with political, technical, environmental and economic alterations».

“It is green hydrogen that will bring new and diverse market participants, diversify routes and supplies, and shift power from the hands of the few to the many. Thanks to international cooperation, the hydrogen market could be more democratic and inclusive, with equal opportunities for developed and developing countries.”

IRENA estimates that more than 30% of hydrogen produced could be traded across borders by 2050, a higher percentage than natural gas today. Countries that have not traditionally traded energy are building bilateral energy relationships around hydrogen. As more operators and new classes of net importers and exporters come on board, the hydrogen trade is unlikely to become an armed business or cartel, unlike the geopolitical influence of oil and gas.

Cross-border hydrogen trade is set to experience considerable growth, with more than thirty countries and regions already planning their active trade today. Some countries that hope to be importers are already launching specific hydrogen diplomacy, such as Japan and Germany. Fossil fuel exporters increasingly see hydrogen as an attractive way to diversify their economies, as is the case in Australia, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. However, broader economic transition strategies are needed, as hydrogen will not offset the revenue losses generated by oil and gas.

The technical potential for hydrogen production significantly exceeds the estimated global demand. The countries most capable of generating cheap renewable electricity will be the best positioned to produce green hydrogen competitively. Countries like Spain, Chile, Morocco and Namibia, which are currently net importers of energy, will become exporters of green hydrogen. Exploiting the potential of regions such as Africa, America, the Middle East and Oceania could limit the risk of concentrating exports in one geographical area, but for this, many countries will need technology transfers, infrastructure and investments on different scales.

The geopolitics of clean hydrogen are likely to unfold in phases. The report estimates that the 2020s will see a great race for technology leadership. But demand isn’t expected to take off until the mid-2030s. By then, green hydrogen will be cost-competitive with fossil hydrogen around the world, even earlier in countries like China, Brazil and India. Green hydrogen was already affordable in Europe during the 2021 natural gas price spike. The refurbishment of natural gas pipelines is likely to further increase demand and facilitate hydrogen trading.

Countries with ample renewables potential could become green industrialization hubs, using their potential to capture energy-intensive industries. On the other hand, having a part in the hydrogen value chain can increase economic competitiveness. In particular, the manufacture of equipment such as electrolyzers and fuel cells could generate business. China, Japan and Europe have already taken the lead in production, but innovation will change the current manufacturing landscape.

Green hydrogen can strengthen energy independence, security and resilience by reducing import dependency and price volatility and increasing the flexibility of the energy system. However, the raw materials needed for hydrogen and renewable technologies could draw attention to material safety. Shortages and price fluctuations could impact hydrogen supply chains and negatively affect costs and revenues.

Formulating the rules and governance of hydrogen could generate geopolitical competition or open a new era of enhanced international cooperation. Helping developing countries in particular to deploy green hydrogen technologies and start up hydrogen industries could prevent the global decarbonization gap from growing and promote equity and inclusion, with the creation of local value chains, green industries and jobs in countries with a great wealth of renewables.



