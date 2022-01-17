The ICUs are at the limit of their structural capacity, but far from the worst moments | Society

Intensive care units in Spain are practically full. The panorama varies depending on each province, and within them, on each hospital. But, in general terms, the maximum structural capacity of the ICUs has already been reached. Before the pandemic there were 4,447 posts and last Friday more than 5,300 patients had been admitted to these units, of which 2,224 had covid, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

In these two years the system has been strengthened. The structural beds of some hospitals have increased somewhat (although no official figure has been published for how much), health authorities have stockpiled hundreds of new ventilators, and capacity may more than double to serve more than 11,000 critically ill patients. In other words: if the situation requires it, there is still room to care for many more patients.

But, as intensivists insist, an ICU position is not limited to a bed connected to a ventilator. And neither the facilities nor the templates are dimensioned for these figures. “There are many hospitals that are already referring non-Covid patients to anesthetic resuscitation areas. The assignment that has been made to the ICUs is to take on the covid patient due to its complexity and the care it requires, ”says Álvaro Castellanos, president of the Spanish Society of Critical Intensive Medicine and Coronary Units (SEMICYUC).

What does this mean? That those operating rooms where other patients end up, in the hospitals that are already using them, cannot be used to operate, something that is happening in the communities with the greatest hospital pressure: routine surgeries have been stopped since the beginning of December in the Basque Country; in Catalonia, the only large center that maintains them normally is the Vall d’Hebron; in Navarra and Aragón approximately a third of these non-urgent interventions have been eliminated.

These four communities are at the head of beds occupied by covid patients in their ICUs (which exceeds 44% in Catalonia). The average in Spain is 23.6%, bordering on what the covid traffic light considers very high risk (more than 25%), a threshold that is exceeded by half of the Spanish provinces. These percentages, which do not include patients with other pathologies, are calculated on the total number of possible beds, not on the structural ones.

When hospitals are at their structural limit there are consequences on the type of patients who are referred to intensive care. A specialist from a hospital in Aragon who prefers not to be identified says that in these circumstances the floor is filled with very seriously ill patients who at another time “would be benefiting from intensive care.” “There are some that you have to include yes or yes, because there is no other, but when the case is not clear, the decision depends on the capacity we have to attend to them,” explains this source.

The intensivist Isabel Jiménez, from the University Hospital of Navarra, adds that the number of admissions is added to the casualties due to coronavirus among health professionals. “Overall we are very tired. Very tired of the situation because we have been here for two years and this is becoming very hard at a professional level, and there is also a lot of sick leave among the staff. It’s being a very difficult situation again.” Those sick leave in the ICU are not covered, explains Jiménez, because there is no one to do so: “We replace ourselves because we have no other. The problem with the ICU is that we are very few specialists”, explains this doctor.

Although the situation in many hospitals is already tense and has far surpassed the fourth and fifth waves, in general terms it is far from the worst moments of the pandemic. In the third (January 2021), the highest for which there is reliable data (in the first the chaos was such that it is not clear how many patients came to require intensive care at the same time), there were twice as many hospitalized for covid in ICUs.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has stated this week that the forecast is that the levels of a year ago will not be reached. Although the omicron has multiplied the accumulated incidence by more than three (which on Friday was 3,192 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days), the vaccines and a lower virulence of the variant have prevented complete saturation. “According to data collected between December 13 and 26: less than 2% of those diagnosed were hospitalized, compared to 6% in previous months and 8% in the third wave,” Darias said Wednesday.

The effect of the third doses

In containing the occupation of ICUs, the third doses of the vaccine seem to be playing an important role. In the absence of hard data to confirm this, it is what coordinators in these areas observe. “From what I talk to my colleagues, we all agree that between 60% and 80% of those who are entering now are unvaccinated people, a percentage that has risen in recent weeks, most likely because the most vulnerable were receiving the vaccines. booster dose”, explains Castellanos. The probability of being admitted to intensive care is multiplied by 16 among unvaccinated sixty-year-olds, the age group that has occupied the most ICU beds during the pandemic (at older ages the fragility is sometimes such that they do not reach these units in serious situations ).

The president of the SEMICYUC assures that it is very strange that people with three doses and healthy end up in intensive care: “Among the vaccinated that we have admitted, the majority is because they have two punctures, or one in the case of Janssen; and it is very common that they suffered from other pathologies, such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension or some type of immunosuppression”.

The head of the intensive medicine service at Germans Trias, Pilar Ricart, agrees that more than half of the critical patients at the center are unvaccinated people over 60 years of age. “It hurts to see patients without a single dose who end up intubated, physically deteriorated or dying,” he laments. “We have to be aware that vaccination is presented as a solution.”

The situation in the critical units, in any case, is somewhat more manageable than in previous waves because the percentage of hospital admissions that end up in the ICU is “a third”, in relation to the delta variant, according to the Secretary of Health. Public of the Generalitat, Carmen Cabezas. “The patient’s profile has not changed too much,” he insists, “what is treated is the clinical picture of the disease and it is not so different when admission to the ICU is required.”

The head of the critical care unit at Cruces Hospital (Barakaldo, Bizkaia), Fermín Labayen, assures that the most seriously ill patients are increasingly younger, between 45 and 65 years old, and mainly unvaccinated people (80%) and to a lesser extent, transplant patients and patients with powerful immunosuppressive post-treatment.

In Euskadi, in just two weeks, the number of hospital admissions has doubled and is already close to a thousand. Labayen believes that the Osakidetza network – the Basque Health Service – “is prepared” to support this increase in hospital occupancy. The public network is in stage 3 of the contingency plan, with 427 beds set up in ICUs, which could reach 692 beds in the worst of situations. “In the morale of the professionals”, points out the head of the Cruces ICU, “a certain fatigue is observed, as is the case in the population as a whole” due to the long duration of the health crisis.

The Basque Country is one of the spearheads of this sixth wave, which seems to be reaching its ceiling in the hottest spots. Predictably, the situation in hospitals will continue to get worse a few weeks after this happens. What finally happens in them and the lethality will give the measure of the seriousness that the coronavirus has acquired and to what extent covid can begin to be managed as just another disease, as the Government intends.