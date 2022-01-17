The Indians tie the final winter baseball series with a victory against the Criollos at Solá Morales

One day after the Creole will take the victory as visitors, the Mayaguez Indians They did the same by winning with a 6-4 result this Sunday at the Yldefonso Solá Morales Stadium, in Caguas, to tie the 2021-22 winter baseball final series.

It is the first loss in final series since 2017 for the Criollos, who maintained a streak of eleven wins in coronation dances.

After four innings of a tight contest leveled at one run, Mayagüez responded in the fifth inning to lead 3-1, with two hanging outs. The comeback came after an error by pitcher Oscar de la Cruz, which Brett Rodríguez, Emmanuel Rivera and Jim Haley took advantage of to hit consecutive two-run singles.

In the seventh inning, the Indians took off with a three-run streak, the product of a double by TJ Rivera and a home run by Danny Ortiz with a runner on base. The Criollos came dangerously close in the eighth inning, through a home run by Edwin Díaz with two on board.

Caguas was the first to score in the game in the first inning, on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Morales. Mayagüez’s first run came in the third act, with a single by Chavez Young that tied the challenge.

Left-hander Miguel Martínez covered the first five innings to earn the victory. The setback was for de la Cruz, who in five episodes gave way to three runs.

The series continues tomorrow, Monday, at 7:10 pm, with the third game, at the Isidoro ‘Cholo’ García Stadium in Mayagüez.

They honor Manny Muñiz

Prior to the second game of the series, the feat of the cagüeño was recognized Manuel “Manny” Muniz on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his no-hit, no-run game against the San Juan Senators.

Muñiz was in charge of the launch of honor, received by catcher Juan Montero.