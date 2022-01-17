“The largest individual payment ever”: a user falls into a trap and pays 1.14 million dollars in bitcoins to scammers

The criminals posed as a respected person in the world of cryptocurrencies.

A bitcoin owner has lost $1.14 million after being scammed with promises that his funds would be increased if he sent them to the scheme’s organizers, who impersonated a well-known figure in the cryptocurrency world.

Attracted by the idea of ​​increasing his wealth, the user sent 26.4 bitcoins to the address pointed out by the scammers, who posed as Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, a developer of analytical software and the largest corporate holder of bitcoin.

Blockchain monitoring service Whale Alert, which reported on the incident on Saturday, called it “highest paid single never done” to these types of scams.

The service said to suspect that the payment was made in 5 transactions through a coinbase, and specified that the fraud was carried out through a website and a YouTube channel, which have been deactivated after the complaint.

“Scammers pose as a famous person or a reputable company to gain the upper hand. victim confidence, and are mainly active on YouTube, Telegram and Twitter,” warned Whale Alert.

As the news broke, Saylor answered to Whale Alert on Twitter on Sunday: “Last week 489 scams of this type were released on YouTube. We report them every 15 minutes and they’re removed within hours, but the scammers just drop new ones.”

MicroStrategy is the largest investor in bitcoin among public companies: the company has 121,044 bitcoins ($5.15 billion).