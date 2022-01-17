The last 5 photos of Salma Hayek that are sweeping Instagram

Salma Hayek (@salmahayek) has caused great success on his Instagram profile for the latest posts he made in the last few hours. The 5 posts of stories and photographs, added more than 2,530,549 interactions between their most loyal followers.

First #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year. 😎💫 First coffee of the first Monday of the first month of the new year #monday #cafe @ysl

May this new year bring you the awareness of your own strength. Happy, healthy 2022 💪🏻💋🥳. May this new year make you aware of your own strength 💪🏻. Happiness and health for 2022 🥳🎉🎊 That cette nouvelle année vous contribute l’assurance de votre propre force! Bonne année 2022!💪🏻🥳🥰🎉🎊

The pain and pleasure of cold water 💦. The pain and pleasure of cold water. #pleasure #oceanlife

Im taking you in a #yellow submarine into #tbt 😜. I take them in a yellow submarine to the past

#nature #peace

Salma Valgarma Hayek Jimenez is a Mexican actress who was born on September 2, 1966 in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz. During her youth, Salma moved to Mexico City, where entered the Center for Artistic Education (CEA) of Televisa, at the end of the eighties.

His first appearance on the small screen it was in the soap opera A new sunrise, in 1988. However, his big debut was a year later, when he starred Teresa. In 1991, the Veracruz moved to Los Angeles to make his way in Hollywood and in 1995 the movie was shown the alley of miracles, a performance that earned him a Ariel nomination in the category of Best Actress. That same year, Hayek worked on the film Desperate by director Robert Rodríguez and a year later, he appeared in the film From Twilight to dawn, from the same director.

In 2002, Salma produced and starred in the film Frida, in which she gave life to the painter Frida Kahlo, a role that earned her a Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actress.

As a producer, Salma founded Ventanarosa in 1999, production house that premiered the series in 2019 Monarch on netflix, of which a second season premiered in 2021. Likewise, in 2021 Salma premiered the film Bliss, a science fiction drama in which he shares credits with actor Owen Wilson.