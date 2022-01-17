The latest iPad Mini at a ridiculous price

If we go into detail about the specifications of the iPad Mini on sale, it should be noted that it is a model powered by a powerful processor, the A15 Bionic, and that it is the version with an internal storage capacity of 256GB . Your screen is Liquid Retina IPS with a resolution of 2266×1488 pixels, in which we can view all kinds of content with great image quality.

As its name suggests, it is the smallest model of the company, since the iPad Mini has an 8.3-inch screen. A very manageable and easy to transport device that offers enormous performance.

The dimensions of this model are 19.54 cm long, 13.48 cm wide, 0.63 cm thick and it has a weight of 293 grams. At the multimedia level, it should be noted that it has a front camera and a rear wide-angle camera of 12 megapixels each. It also has connectivity WiFi and Bluetooth.

In that small body it houses a large capacity battery that is capable of granting us an autonomy of up to 10 hours, so we are going to be able to execute all kinds of tasks, games, play video or surf the internet for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

A model that is also compatible with the Apple Pencil, so we will also be able to perform high-precision tasks in the easiest and most comfortable way possible. In the security section, it should be noted that it has Touch ID integrated into the top button, which allows us to log in very quickly and safely.

The model on offer is available in space gray and the operating system in charge of managing all this hardware is none other than iPad OS 15. An ideal tablet for all kinds of uses, that we can easily transport from one place to another and that we can also now get at a reduced price in Worten. Of course, to avoid damaging it with any blow or fall, it is advisable to get one of the compatible covers for the iPad Mini that we can find at a very good price.

Save on iPad Mini

Specifically, the recommended retail price for this version of the iPad Mini is 900.04 euros, but now it is possible to get it with a discount of more than 110 euros and free shipping. That is, the final price to pay for it is 789.51 euros.

The estimated delivery time is two to four business days, so if you want to receive the Apple tablet at home as soon as possible and at this price, it is best to order before the offer ends.