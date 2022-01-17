The mayor of Madrid says that Djokovic “would be a great claim” for the city Open, receives a barrage of criticism and Sánchez settles the controversy

The controversy has erupted after the Serbian tennis player was expelled from Australia for not being vaccinated against covid-19 and France confirmed that he will not be able to participate in the next edition of Roland Garros.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has maintained this Monday that “it would be a great claim” for the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic to play in the Mutua Madrid Open, the Masters that will host the Spanish capital between April and May.

Although the decision will depend on the Government of Spain, which will be the one to determine if the athlete complies with the regulations to enter the country, the also national spokesman for the main opposition party – the Popular Party (PP) – has been in favor of the presence of Djokovic, after he was deported from Australia for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus and having starred in a great international controversy.

The controversy has also spilled over into other countries, such as France, whose government has already determined that the tennis player will not be able to participate in the next edition of Roland Garros.

“Novak Djokovic’s conditions of stay is a state regulations and, therefore, in his case, it will be the Government of the nation that, at the time he enters Spain, will have to determine whether or not he meets the requirements and criteria that have been established,” Martínez-Almeida said. after a ceremony held in the district of Arganzuela.

The mayor then added that “it cannot be ignored that Novak Djokovic, despite what has happened in Australia and France (…) is still number one in the world”, for which he stated that together ” to the rest of the great figures who come to the Mutua Madrid Open is an advertising element and a claim for guarantee” that the tournament “is successful with the public that you usually have.”

Almeida has insisted that, “in relation to his entry into Spain, it will be the Government of the nation that has to determine it”, but that “in relation to what his tennis virtues are, nobody can doubt that he is number one and that, of course, if he came to Spain and could play the Mutua Madrid Open de Tenis it would be a great attraction”.

barrage of criticism

Criticism from the municipal opposition has not been long in coming. The spokeswoman for Más Madrid in the City Council, Rita Maestre, has said that “extolling the figure of a player who has refused to vaccinate and tried to break the rules It is nothing more than another occurrence of Almeida”. In addition, in a tweet he has added: “Hopefully we follow the example of France and Australia. The best claim is responsible athletes.”

For her part, the spokeswoman for the Socialist Party, Mar Espinar, stated that “while all countries are closing their doors so that Djokovic can enter them, a self-confessed anti-vaccine, today the mayor of Madrid comes down saying that it would be a claim for Madrid”.

Censorship has also come from the hand of experts. Thus, the epidemiologist Daniel López Acuña, former director of the World Health Organization (WHO), has crossed out the mayor’s statements as “unfortunate” because they praise “a figure that has been fundamentally anti-sanitary in the last two weeks”, as stated during an interview on the television program Al Rojo Vivo.

“Establishing exception rules for sports figures does not make any sense”, since “we are facing a health emergency in which we all have to be equal before the law and before the law that regulates health actions”, added the expert.

Sanchez responds

The controversy has reached the bilateral meeting held this Monday by the President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and the newly elected German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

“Without wanting to argue, anyone, whatever his name is and whether or not he is a top-level athlete, must comply with health standards and that is what any athlete who aspires to compete in our country will do, comply with the health regulations of Spain”, Sánchez settled in the press conference after the event.

Reactions in the networks

In the networks, the words of the councilor have also been received with criticism, denouncing that a person who has tried to skip the legislation of another country cannot be a great claim.

