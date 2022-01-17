the messaging app “crashes” in several countries

Are you having problems with Telegram? Calm down, you are not alone.

The messaging app Telegram seems to be suffering from drop affecting various regions of the world. Users of the application report having problems when it comes to send or receive messages, in some cases stating that telegram not working successfully for several minutes.

The Telegram crash seems to be affecting only some regions the world, mainly in countries like India. Taking into account the data shared by services such as DownDetector, it seems that the fall has not affected Spain for now.

Telegram stops working in some countries

In the last few minutes, the hashtags #TelegramDown has started to gain traction thanks to users complaining about the problems the app is going through. In some cases, it is stated that it is possible to send messages but not receive them. Other users claim that the app displays an “Updating…” notice and is unable to load received messages.

User reports indicate Telegram is having problems since 9:49 AM EST. https://t.co/4EVuNGgxao RT if you’re also having problems #Telegramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) January 17, 2022

Most likely, it is a one-off crash, which will be fixed in the next few minutes. For now, Telegram has not commented on the matter, but taking into account what happened in previous falls of this type, the company should already be working on a solution. We will update this article as soon as we have news about the case.

