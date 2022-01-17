“The most kept secret”: They reveal that a Mexican filmmaker and producer would be the daughter of Gabriel García Márquez

The revelation was made by the Colombian journalist Gustavo Tatis Guerra, who published the exclusive based on data provided by close friends of the late author of ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’.

The Mexican producer and filmmaker Indira Cato would be the daughter of the late writer and Nobel Prize for Literature winner Gabriel García Márquez (1927-2014), according to an exclusive published by the journalist Gustavo Tatis Guerra in the Colombian newspaper El Universal.

Cato is the daughter of the screenwriter Susana Cato (1960), who would have had a romantic and work relationship with the emblematic author of the Latin American ‘boom’, between the late 1980s and early 1990s. The news is known a few months after the ashes of Mercedes Barcha arrive in Cartagena, where they will rest together with the remains of Gabo in the Cloister of La Merced.

From the environment of García Márquez they knew of the existence of Indira, but the secret about her kinship it was kept until now out of consideration for Barcha. The journalist who made the revelation supported his finding in conversations with close friends of the author of ‘The General in his Labyrinth’, such as Guillermo Angulo.

“The name of Indira has been with us all these years, as the most sacred and intimate secret of García Márquez. And we hoped that the years would mature the precise words to tell it”, writes Tatis Guerra, who contrasted the finding with the biographers Dasso Saldívar and Gerald Martin.

Apparently, Saldívar was an exceptional witness to an unpublished photograph of Indira Cato on García Márquez’s lap. The biographers would have agreed to save the news to tell it eight years after the death of the writer and Tetis Guerra was the one chosen to give it, prior knowledge of the other two children.

“It is very likely that Mercedes sensed what had happened between Susana [Cato] and García Márquez, but until the end of his life he maintained discretion and silence. However, the revelation of the existence of Indira was a family cataclysm that is only talked about through the tense and complex realm of laws and lawyers,” says the journalist who revealed the identity of the young woman, who wears only the her mother’s surname and never claimed the identity that linked her to the Colombian author.

According to Angulo, who took the mythical photograph of García Márquez while he was writing ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’, the writer would have given his daughter “a house in a very beautiful area and a car.” “In Mexico they know that she is the daughter of Gabo, but everyone there is respectful of private life,” he assured.

Who is Indra?

Indica Cato was born in Mexico in 1990, studied Dramatic Literature and Theater at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and for several years has been behind documentaries that show political and social realities in her country.

Colombian Gabriel García Márquez, Nobel Prize for Literature, had a daughter named Indira Cato. Out of respect for his wife Mercedes Barcha, this was kept secret. Mother Indira’s name is Susana Cato and she was a student of Gabo’s. pic.twitter.com/hXaW3VAmwi — JAIME NEIRA NEIRA🇨🇴 (@JNeiraN) January 17, 2022

In ‘Take my loves’, where she participated as a producer, tells the story of “Las Patronas”, the group of women who cook and provide food for the migrants who undertake the long and difficult journey from Mexico to the US every day. She has also been the director of the short film ‘How great you are, magazo!’, which deals with the life of the late illusionist Julio Ulises Hijuelos Cervera, known as the Magician Chen Kai.

More recently, he was behind pieces like #Mickey, which offers a look at Miguel Cundapí, a gender-fluid blogger who used the networks to talk about identities and make discrimination visible. With that piece, she was the winner of the Guanajuato International Film Festival (GIFF) to attend the Rotterdam Lab Workshop, in the Netherlands.

At least until the middle of last year, Cato contributed to his theater criticism column Puro Drama in the Mexican newspaper Proceso. He is currently working on a documentary called ‘The daughters of the corn’, which explores the life of a group of midwives in Chiapas, in southern Mexico.