The new movie that leads the box office in the United States and dethroned Spider-Man: No Way Home | Movie theater

NEW YORK- The horror film “Scream” was the highest grossing movie in the United States, replacing “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which has been in the first place for a month.

“Scream,” produced by Paramount Pictures, made $30.6 million this weekend which is a holiday in the United States for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

“Scream” is the fifth iteration of the series and introduces a new, younger cast.

Paramount estimates he will earn $35 million including Monday.

The film, which cost an estimated $24 million to make, added another $18 million in international markets.

Some actors from the first Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette act in the film, but there are also new ones like Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid.

“Our projections were for a strong debut, but I was telling people that we’re still in a pandemic so it’s very hard to say what’s going to happen,” said Chris Aronson, director of distribution for Paramount.

“Now that the theaters are open, people went to see the film and we are fine. I hope that this will become a pillar for the reconstruction of the sector and for the recovery of some normality,” he added.

Meanwhile “Spider-Man: No Way Home” dropped to second place but continued to set records.

“No Way Home” earned $20.8 million in its fifth weekend in theaters. Sony Pictures predicts another $5.2 million on Monday will bring the domestic total to $703.9 million.

“Sing 2” came in third place in its fourth weekend with $8.3 million. He has grossed $122.1 million domestically and $96.3 million internationally.

List of the ten highest-grossing movies this weekend, according to Comscore.

1. “Scream,” $30.6 million.

2. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $20.8 million.

3. “Sing 2,” $8.3 million.

4. “The 355,” $2.3 million.

5. “The King’s Man,” $2.3 million.

6. “Belle,” $1.6 million.

7. “American Underdog,” $1.6 million.

8. “West Side Story,” $948,000.

9. “Licorice Pizza,” $880,000.

10. “The Matrix Resurrections,” $815,000.