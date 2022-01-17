One of the strange things we saw in the Radeon RX6500XT, is that AMD limited its interface to PCI Express 4.0 x4, which is equivalent to a PCI-Express 3.0 x8 interface, and although there are still no official reviews due to the embargo, at least information has been advanced that this, added to offering only 4 GB of VRAM memory, it could lead to a performance loss if combined with older motherboards based on the PCI-Express 3.0 interface, something that would not happen in excess if it had arrived with 8 GB of memory.

Due to the review embargo, a comparison has been made with the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT, where using the PCI-Express 3.0 x4 interface, the 4 GB memory model can lose up to 49% performance compared to PCIe 4.0 x8, while the 8 GB capacity model suffers a much more discreet impact on its performance thanks to having enough storage to also save system resources instead of resorting to external storage.

Perhaps for this reason, AMD introduced in its Radeon RX 6500 XT the 16MB Infinity Cache to mitigate the impact, although it is now clear that for the review of said GPU, some channels, such as Hardware Unboxed, will exclusively test the performance of this “inexpensive” GPU on PCI-Express 3.0 motherboards, checking if those 16 MB mitigate or They address the issue, as the Radeon RX 6500 XT is a serious candidate for a GPU upgrade in older systems.

