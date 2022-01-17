The Samsung Galaxy S10 are already receiving the January 2022 Android update

The January 2022 security patch is coming to the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10e.

Since the recent change in its update policy, Samsung is one of the first manufacturers to update its terminals with both the new version of Android and the latest security patches.

Thus, after recently launching the latest Android update available on 12 of its most recent smartphones, we have now just learned that the Korean brand is already is rolling out the Android January 2022 update in its star terminals of 2019, the Samsung Galaxy S10.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 receive the January 2022 update

As the guys from the specialized medium SamMobile tell us, Samsung has just launched the January 2022 security update in all terminals of the Galaxy S10 family.

This mid-range Samsung is the first mobile to receive the January 2022 Android update

this update is available in germany for the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S10e and comes with firmware version G97xFXXUEGVA4. This new software version includes the January 2022 security patch, which fixes dozens of privacy and security-related vulnerabilities and general bugs and improves device stability.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series hit the market early 2019 running Android 9, upgraded to Android 10 a year later, in early 2020, received Android 11 in early 2021 and finally, it received the update to Android 12 recently.

Although this update is currently only available in Germany, it is expected that reach more European countries over the next few days.

These 7 Samsung mobiles are already receiving the January 2022 Android update

If you are a user of one of the members of the Galaxy S10 series in Germany and want to check if this update has already arrived, you simply have to access the section Software update which is inside the menu Settings of your terminal. If so, just click on the button Download and install to update your smartphone with the latest Android security patch.

Related topics: Mobile, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S10

Subscribe to Disney+ for only €8.99! to subscribe

3 months of Amazon Audible FREE! Access over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts get them here