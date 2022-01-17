The Secretary of Education will have to answer several questions before the full Senate addresses his appointment

Secretary of Education, Eliezer Ramos Pares, appointed to the position in property by the governor Peter Pierluisi, will have to answer the questions of the members of the Senate Appointments Committee related to the start of the new school, the vaccination process against COVID-19 and the possible closure of more public schools.

The answers to these questions could be decisive in the future of the appointee who, although he has previously received the endorsement of the upper house on two occasions for the interim position, this time he faces new challenges.

“He is going to have to explain it on Tuesday and he has to convince the legislators of his position and of what is happening,” said the President of the Senate, Joseph Louis Dalmau, referring to the possible closure of 83 schools, according to information published by the Center for Investigative Journalism (CPI).

“I have not heard any colleague who has expressed reservations about the appointment, but an interim appointment is not the same as a permanent one, where a series of documents are submitted and where there is a file and some evidence and a review of their forms, among other things,” warned the senatorial leader.

The closure of the 83 campuses, estimated for 2026, would affect 18,644 students, according to the infrastructure master plan to which the CPI had access. After the information was published, Ramos Parés rejected through his Twitter account that they had on the agenda the closure of more schools and “much less closing emblematic schools and large contributions to the system.”

“They would have to show me, because many (schools) have already been closed, what are the criteria they took into consideration to propose those closures,” Dalmau said when asked if he favors the closure of more academic spaces.

The senatorial leader maintained that the main problem with putting a lock on more schools has been that the opinion of the school community has not been considered, but he acknowledged that the agency has suffered a considerable decrease in its enrollment in the last decade and that there are schools that they operate with a very small number of students, which should be analysed.

In a period of 11 years, Education closed 673 public schools, according to data from the study “Closure of public schools in Puerto Rico: Community impacts and recommendations”, published by the Othering & Belonging Institute, of the University of California at Berkeley, and the Center for the Reconstruction of Habitat (CRH) in Puerto Rico.

“What is the discretion to do it and taking advantage of the fact that there are fewer students, could we not have, then, a more comfortable room with fewer students?”, he questioned.

Although the first hearing on the appointment of Ramos Parés is scheduled for Tuesday, at 10:00 am in the Leopoldo Figueroa room of the Capitol, Dalmau did not rule out the possibility of holding additional hearings, of having requests by union groups to express themselves about the nominee. “The evaluation of the nominee for Secretary of Education has priority”, he stressed without saying when it could be put to a vote in the full Senate.

Regarding what would be the next appointments that they would attend, Dalmau said that they will consider six appointees to prosecutors, judges and government boards who completed the documentation. “Everything depends on what happens this week with the rise of COVID-19, but I intend to attend to all these nominees on a weekly basis”, he pointed.

Last week, at the beginning of the third ordinary session of the four-year term, the governor submitted 32 appointments for consideration by the Senate, including the appointment of the honorable Roberto Rodríguez Casillas as associate judge of the Supreme Court, which was added to the 22 that were pending evaluation.

Dalmau has argued that filling the vacancy in the highest judicial forum in the country “is not a priority issue” in the Senate. “The Legislative Assembly has several ways to attend to it and, when that decision is going to be made, I will meet with my caucus and I will inform it publicly,” he said.