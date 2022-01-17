The singer Guaynaa suffers a strong car accident in Los Angeles

The Angels. The Puerto Rican singer Guaynaa suffered a serious car accident in the city of Los Angeles (California), the public relations agency French Toast reported on Monday.

The agency said in a statement that the mishap occurred when the car in which the singer was traveling as a passenger was heavily impacted by another vehicle, causing the artist “hard blows and trauma, for which he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.”

Guaynaa, interpreter of hits such as “Ideal Girl” with his friend Sebastian Yatra, “Se Te Nota”, with his partner Lele Pons, and “Cumbia A La Gente”, with the Blue Angels, has already been discharged and is recovering satisfactorily, noted the text.

The singer “hopes to continue with his plans to release new music with which he will kick off his releases this year,” he said.

The representatives sent a photograph in which the Puerto Rican singer is seen with his eyes closed, lying on a hospital bed, with his neck immobilized and traces of blood on his face.

His press representatives described the strong car accident as “spectacular”, although fortunately the artist did not suffer serious injuries and has already left the Californian medical center.

This afternoon the interpreter shared a message on his social networks in which he indicates he will be in recovery.

“Grateful to life, and to daddy God. In the early hours of yesterday, I was the victim of a vehicle accident. Now it’s time to recover. I know that with the support of my family, friends, and fans, I will get out of this as soon as possible. Thank you all for your messages, and for your calls. I love them!! Guaynaa”, he wrote accompanying several photos, one of them with his girlfriend, Lele Pons.