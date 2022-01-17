Camilo: The singer’s first girlfriend, before Evaluna Montaner | AFP

Recently started a trend in Internet in which the ex-girlfriends of some were compared Famous with the current ones, as well as some more famous people who have been comparing the person with what they were and now with who they are.

Thanks to this trend, the famous Colombian singer, Camilo, has had thousands of Internet users comparing his ex girlfriend with your current Eva Luna Montaner, a Romance very cute that has won attention several times.

However, the comparisons came and some people dedicated themselves to investigating who was the person they were with before Evaluna, Gabriella Andrade Velez is the name of this young woman who recently turned 28.

Depending on whether description of Instagram: “A Colombian more Venezuelan than the arepa”, has been sharing photos for a long time on her official profile, now forming her own family with the arrival of her daughter Federica, accompanied and married to Nicolas, her current partner.

Apparently she has already surpassed Camilo, sharing details of her life, but keeping some Photographs with their ex in the background of your publications, as well as a few messages from Internet users to find them giving each other affection.

Gabriela Andrade is Camilo’s former partner and has gained popularity in recent days.



Camilo and Gabriela were together between 2013 and 2014, at that time they lived their own story, which ended so that later they met the people with whom they would stay.

You are very young and often go out with a group of friends, in fact, until now it is not known why they ended their relationship, but some people say that Camilo could have been inspired by her for many of his songs.

On the Tik Tok social network we have been able to see some videos where Evaluna is compared with Gabriela, videos where they say they are very similar, but of course they have their differences.