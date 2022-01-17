These are the first summoned from Ecuador to face Brazil and Peru for the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup | Soccer | sports

The Ecuadorian Football Federation released the list of some players who have been chosen by the strategist Gustavo Alfaro.

Eleven players make up the initial list of those summoned to the Ecuadorian soccer team for the matches against Brazil and Peru, on January 27 and February 1, respectively, for the South American qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

On Sunday night, the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) published the names on its website, after the players appeared at the Guayaquil airport and were interviewed by the press.

The Tricolor, third in the classification of the Conmebol selection pre-world championship, can achieve the next double date the ticket to the World Cup.

La Verdeamarela, already qualified for Qatar, is first in the standings, while Peru is fighting for one of the tickets by being fifth, six points below Ecuador (23 vs. 17).

The first calls by the strategist Gustavo Alfaro are training from this Monday at the National Team (Quito) and are:

Pedro Ortiz (Emelec)

Moises Ramirez (Independent Valley)

Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders, USA)

Byron Castillo (Barcelona)

Romario Caicedo (Emelec)

Fernando Leon (Atletico San Luis, Mexico)

Diego Palacios (Los Angeles FC, USA)

Alan Franco (Charlotte FC, USA)

Sebastian Mendez (Orlando City SC, USA)

Joao Rojas (Emelec)

Djorkaeff Reasco (League of Quito)

According to the FEF website, the list will be completed as the players finish their commitments with their clubs and can join the Tri concentration, which will begin on January 23. (D)