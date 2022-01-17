These are the two Cuban beaches among the 15 best in the world according to TripAdvisor

A survey of the famous world travel page, Tripadvisor, has left very pleasing results for Tourism in Cuba. After asking millions of users about the best beaches in the world, the result placed two Cuban resorts among the 15 favorites, one of them, in the northern keys of Villa Clara, in second place.

Both destinations are currently well connected with countries such as Canada, Russia or Mexico, with companies such as Sunwing, Air Transat, Azur Air or the Aztec Viva Aerobus. Another such as Copa Airlines also connects with the city of Santa Clara, in the center of Cuba, as a first step before staying in the many hotels in the northern keys of the island.

The truth is that the beach of Cayo Santa María, north of Villa Clara, was in second place worldwide, while the main pole, Varadero, was in 12th place. This has increased the curiosity among travelers towards the destination. Cuba. The largest island in the Caribbean has more than 200 beaches, almost all of them in full deployment of tourist areas, such as those mentioned above or the keys of Ciego de Ávila, Camagüey, beaches in the north of Holguín or the Isla de la Juventud.

What does Tripadvisor say about the world’s favorite Cuban beaches?

The tourist website points to Playa de Santa María as the second preferred and most sought after in 2021 by travelers. “We love them: white sand, rugged shorelines, they have it all. They are the beaches that travelers dream of throughout the year”, they say before offering the list.

The number one globally has it “Whitehaven Beach”, in the Whitsunday Islands, belonging to Australia. Second comes the “jewel” of Cuba, the beaches of Cayo Santa María. “Incredibly fine white sand, calm waters and a nice breeze. This place is paradise. There are days when fish or even dolphins are seen at a short distance, ”they say about the area on the page.

While Varadero, the main “sun and beach” destination in Cuba, was ranked 12th, behind resorts in Spain, Brazil, Australia, Aruba and Jamaica. Even so, some travelers detailed that this was “a postcard landscape. Fine sand and the bluest water I’ve ever seen.” Here the complete list.

The novelty with Cuban destinations is that there are many tourists who repeat the visit, especially those from Europe. And in addition to Cayo Santa María, they can travel to other nearby keys, no less valuable, such as Ensenachos and Las Brujas. A plus is the arrival through a causeway in the sea that captivates visitors.

Varadero, for its part, is more than a beach in itself, since it is also a city, founded back in 1887, in the Spanish colonial era. It also has archaeological sites, caves, and a lot of attractions for national and international tourism. It also has a very high hotel infrastructure, dolphinariums and golf courses.

