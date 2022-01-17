They create the first quantum battery: what advantages do they have?

It is normal that you have not heard it, since this is the first time that a group of scientists has demonstrated the application of superabsorption principle of quantum mechanics in a real device. Quantum physics is full of phenomena and concepts that may seem impossible, and superabsorption is one of them.

Super absorption to create quantum batteries

In the superabsorption, molecules can become so entangled with each other that they can begin to act collectively, in this case increasing the ability of a molecule to absorb light. Specifically, this collective effect is that the transitions between the states of the molecules constructively interfere with each other. This type of interference occurs in all types of waves, including light, sound or water, and happens when different waves add up to produce a major effect than the one they would generate separately.

Thus, instead of generating a larger wave in the water, this effect allows the combined light molecules to absorb light more efficiently than if each molecule acted individually. This effect can also be applied to batteries, since the more molecules with stored energy there are, the more efficiently that energy can be absorbed. Thanks to this, the larger the size of the battery, the faster it will charge.