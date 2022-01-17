They publish the list of aircraft authorized in the US to make low visibility landings in the areas where the 5G network will be deployed

The FAA has approved two models of radio altimeters that are installed on a wide variety of Boeing and Airbus aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration of the United States (FAA, for its acronym in English) authorized this Sunday 45% of the US commercial fleet to make low visibility landings at the airports where the new communications network will be deployed on January 19 5G.

The agency approved two models of radio altimeters that are installed on a wide variety of aircraft. Boeing and Airbus. Approved models include the Boeing 737, 747, 757, 767, MD-10/-11 and the Airbus A310, A319, A320, A321, A330 and A350. The FAA expects to issue more approvals in the coming days.

However, flights at some airports may still be affected. For its part, the FAA also continues to work with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems.

Previously, US telecommunications operators AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay the launch of the 5G communications network, scheduled for January 5, by two weeks.

The authorities’ recommendation to postpone the launch of the network was motivated by concerns that the new service could cause interference in devices such as radio altimeters of aircraft, a vital instrument for the low visibility landing that provide the aircraft with information about the height above the ground or water.