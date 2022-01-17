They reveal one of their romances with a high official

Juan Gabriel: They reveal one of his romances with a high official | AFP

the life of Famous singer Originally from Juárez, Juan Gabriel, was always plagued with controversy, but despite the fact that he always conducted most of his affairs very privately, it has been revealed that the government of Mexico investigated the artist with public resources.

This is how some meetings or relationships he had with officials were revealed, the Divo of Juarez would have had action with two of his cellmates when he was imprisoned in the Lecumberri’s “Black Palace”, after being locked up for property damage and robbery.

In addition, it was revealed that Juan Gabriel would have had very personal meetings with a high official from Pemex and with a famous singer who was very current at that time, in the 80s.

According to the information, it came from a file that is under a safeguard in the general archive of the nation, complicated data to reveal or verify, but something practically undeniable.

Without hard evidence, the media seek to reveal this evidence that ensures that the Condition Mexican he was looking to avoid the possible threats to national security that existed at the time, spying on the famous for the same reason.

There was also talk about his sentence, which was for three years but he was only half and it is said that Enriqueta Jiménez, Efraín Blussman and General Andrés Puentes Vargas, were in charge of paying his bail for his prompt release.









In the series, Juan Gabriel was sharing that he had support from the family of General Andrés Fuentes, with whom he lived for a while when he was released from prison, very shortly before becoming famous with his first success.

The song was called I have no money and it works perfectly to give him the boost he needed to make himself known, something that to this day is the reason why we find ourselves talking about him as a legend.

Stay on Show News enjoying this type of curiosities and of course also the best news from celebrities and the entertainment world, don’t miss it.