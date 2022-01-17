They take for granted the signing of Paul Arriola with Club América

This 2022 is meaning for the Eagles of America a new resurgence with the solid goal of getting the fourteenth star in this Closure 2022 of the MX League, which would mean the first title under the direction of the coach Santiago Solari. Therefore, the movements are constant in the squad of Coapa and what is expected is that in these days new reinforcements will arrive, as recently confirmed with Jorge Meré.

Now, having a new defender in the Nest During these days, the arrival of the American winger would also be announced, Paul Arriola, according to the information shared by the sports journalist, Victor Diaz, the 26-year-old fulfills all the qualities that he had requested Santiago Solari, as it can fill an area (the far right) that has caused inconvenience in past tournaments and by having a selection of U.S, the guarantee is excellent in terms of precision in unmarking, given this, the decision was easier during this winter market.

Faced with this new panorama, America will also have the advantage that Paul Arriola would not arrive in Coapa as a foreigner, because the footballer has dual nationality (Mexican and American). He was currently militating with him at DC United of Major League Soccer. Likewise, the winger already knows the rhythm of Mexican soccer once he was part of the Xolos de Tijuana squad for four years, but then he left for football in the neighboring country, with the closeness between the nations, he is expected to report to El Nido during this week.

Arriola’s statements

Before the agreement materialized, the soccer player granted an interview to TUDN where he hinted that there was an approach with the Greatest to be the reinforcement this season, although he did not elaborate on the details. America won the negotiation of the young soccer player since other clubs interested in having his services had emerged.

“There is interest from Club América in signing me and I really can’t talk about it. But it’s real,” Paul said.

Paul’s trajectory

Arriola He trained at the Academy of Los Angeles Galaxy, but in 2014 he left with the Dorados de Sinaloa, being with the Xolos de Tijuana his debut as a professional soccer player where he had nine goals and three assists, from there he left for DC United (a brief time in Swansea City) for almost six seasons in MLS scoring 20 goals and 16 assists. Although it should be noted that during the last two years he was limited once he suffered a cruciate ligament injury.