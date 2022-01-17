They take forecasts in New York before the winter storm

Anticipating the impact that a winter storm hitting the southeastern United States on Sunday could have on the tri-state area, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to prepare for the weather event that is expected to bring heavy snow to some areas and a mix ice and rain in other locations through Monday afternoon.

Although no snow was forecast for New York City, accumulations of up to 18 inches or more were expected in western New York, the Finger Lakes and the North Country. A coastal flood warning is in effect for the Big Apple, Long Island and southern Westchester County through Monday.

“New York is about to experience one of the biggest storms so far this winter and our crews are working full force preparing our roadways and activating critical resources,” Hochul said Sunday.

The president reminded New Yorkers that, with temperatures lingering below freezing and heavy snow forecast, they should pay close attention to local forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel for the duration of the storm.

For her part, the acting commissioner of the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Jackie Bray, reiterated that New Yorkers should be prepared for the dangerous conditions of travel to the north of the state.

“The Office of Emergency Management and our state agency are fully engaged during the holiday to ensure we have adequate resources to respond to this storm and are prepared to assist local governments as needed.”

The state had prepared with some 1,602 large snowplows, 150 medium snowplows, another 51 trailer snowplows and 323 compact loaders, among others.

Con Edison mobilizes

Power company Con Edison began Sunday to mobilize its own crews and additional contractor workers to respond to any service issues caused by the winter storm.

Strong gusts of wind could bring down power lines, causing customers to lose service and creating a safety hazard.

The company reported that it has hired more than 1,000 external workers to complement its crews in the work of repairing and replacing poles, cables and transformers.

In addition to high winds, coastal areas could experience flooding. Therefore, the company recalled that the restoration of service due to flooding in the underground electrical supply system involves several steps. Those steps include pumping water out of a facility, drying and testing equipment, addressing any environmental issues, and making sure the equipment can operate safely.

How to report an outage

Con Ed customers can sign up for text alerts at coned.com/text. Customers can also report outages and check service restoration status at conEd.com/reportoutage or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).

Safe Driving Tips

To help keep travelers safe, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reminds travelers to take safety precautions before heading onto snowy and icy roads.