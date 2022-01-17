This is how the ‘Turco’ Mohamed presented himself on his arrival at Atlético Mineiro

Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed landed in Brazil and presented himself as Atlético Mineiro’s new coach

January 16, 2022 11:40 p.m.

One of the most notorious movements for the next season of Brazilian football does not correspond to the arrival or departure of a player, but to the hiring of coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed by Atlético Mineiro (new champion). The Argentine landed in Mineirao and promised to work with the rooster team, which will have a rematch for the local titles as well as a performance in the next Copa Libertadores.

On his arrival in Brazil, the coach was approached by the press and did not hesitate to offer his first statements. “I am very happy to be here and to have the opportunity to lead a great American. Greetings to all the fans. I promise a lot of work,” said the Argentine while wearing the club’s colors through a scarf.

The multi-champion Mexican soccer coach with Xolos de Tijuana, América de México and Rayados de Monterrey, also declared that he arrives with high expectations and that he wants to continue the club with the good work that Cuca achieved during the previous season, which achieved three titles in 2021.

Mohamed will join his compatriots Nacho Fernández and Matías Zaracho, as well as experienced striker Hulk, and the recent addition of Uruguayan defender Diego Godín. Pre-season work is expected to begin soon at Atlético Mineiro.