This is how Walo Silvas, from the MS Band, looks after losing 30 kilos | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- The singer of the MS Band, Oswaldo Silvas, made it clear that he can meet any goal he sets for himself, after go through a radical physical transformation that managed to surprise his hundreds of fans, because the musician lost 30 kilos with effort and medical help.

Previously, the famous also known as Walo, indicated that he had always had problems with obesity due to their lack of exercise, which he published on his social networks, until one day he decided that he did not want to continue living that lifestyle and chose to improve his health.

As part of this difficult process, the Mexican interpreter underwent a few months ago bariatric surgery with the intention of losing weight and body fat, in addition to speeding up its radical transformation a little more. And now, after a lot of dedication, he exercises and diets constantly.

During an interview for the program “El gordo y la flaca”, Silvas gave more details of how the process was in recent months in which he lost 30 kilos.

I have lost about 30 kilos with a lot of exercise, a lot of diet and a lot of discipline. Bariatric surgery is a process that helps people with obesity to control food”, he confessed on the show.

In addition, the singer of the MS Band expressed that from his perspective it is very important to take weight into account, since he does not believe that it is normal to weigh extra kilos and worsen the situation, since it is a disease that could be detrimental to the body and quality of life.

“For many people who are not obese, it’s easy to say ‘stop eating,’ but the problem with obesity is that it is a disease and should be treated as such. I decided to do that and I feel good”, said Walo.

Before and after Oswaldo Silvas

From his Instagram posts, the singer of the famous Mexican group has shared different images that reveal her makeover and what she looks like now that she’s lost over 40 pounds.

And before the notorious change of image, Oswaldo Silvas became a trend in social networks after users noticed how he has changed in recent months, so his photographs began to circulate on the platforms.