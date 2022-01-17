This is one of the most powerful weapons of the US: it has hardly ever been seen and now it came out amid tensions in the Pacific | News Univision United States

One of the most powerful ships of the US Navy, the USS Nevada submarine, was sent to the military base on the island of Guam, near China, at a time when political tensions in the region have increased.
The submersible equipment, which has the capacity to transport 24 ballistic missiles and dozens of nuclear warheads undetected, it was deployed, according to images released by the Navy, last weekend in an unusual movement not seen since 2016.
“The Guam port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and its allies in the region, demonstrating the capacity, flexibility and readiness of the United States and its continued commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region,” the official statement said.
The USS Nevada is an Ohio-class submarine and is part of the so-called “nuclear triad” that they form together with strategic fighter-bomber aircraft and silo-based missiles. It is headquartered at the Kitsap Naval Base in Washington, but can spend months underwater without its position being revealed, using nuclear propulsion.
There are 14 submarines of this type and their movements are usually classified as minor secret. After spending 77 days on mission, they usually return to collect supplies for the crews, which can exceed 150 officers.
According to the Navy statement, the USS Nevada arrived at the port of Apra on the island of Guam on Friday, January 14.
Guam, strategic point of the Pacific
The island of Guam is located in the Mariana Islands archipelago. It is the largest south of the island chain and is the largest in Micronesia. It is one of the 14 unincorporated territories of the United States.
The visit, the Navy said, “complements the numerous exercises, operations, training and military cooperation activities carried out by the Strategic Forces to ensure that they are available and ready to operate around the world at any time.”
The deployment of the USS Nevada has been taken as a warning to US regional rivals and it occurs in a context of growing geopolitical tensions with China and the latest missile tests by North Korea.
“This sends a message, intended or not: We can park 100 nuclear warheads on your doorstep and you won’t know it and you won’t be able to do much about it. And the opposite is not true and won’t be for a long time,” Thomas Shugart, a former submarine captain in the US Navy and now an analyst at the Center for a New American Security, told CNN.
The last time a ‘boomer’, as this class of US Navy submarines are known, visited Guam was in 2016, when the USS Pennsylvania stopped there.