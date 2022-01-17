this is the 43 inch samsung smart monitor i just bought, and why

The most versatile monitor on the market, the Samsung Smart Monitor, in its highest performance format and now at its minimum price for a limited time: 33% and more than 200 euros discount!

told us Samsung A few weeks ago the pandemic had accelerated the sale of computers and peripherals for teleworking, so it was logical to see how its interesting Samsung Smart Monitor became a bestseller reaching the milestone of more than 500,000 units delivered to its users since its launch in 2020.

The truth is Samsung had thought very well about the format of these smart monitors, because being made available to the market in sizes from 27 to 43 inches, its design had been thought to facilitate teleworking to the maximum by expanding its versatility with greater possibilities of connectivity, integrated WiFi through, adding the Bixby AI and putting in the shaker a Tizen operating system that brings applications closer and direct access to services streaming More popular.

The recipe for the success of these Samsung Smart Monitors is their hybridization, such a fashionable word, because in their case these monitors are left halfway between what we know as a SmartTV conventional and a high-performance monitor for teleworking, serving both as a secondary television in the home with its included Samsung One Remote control or also as main screen of a remote work team that will offer large size and resolution, expanded connectivity with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and a hub USB3.0, plus direct access to services like wireless DeX to connect your smartphone or tablet directly.

This has certainly been connectivity and its enormous versatility those who have helped me to decide, besides obviously the PcComponentes offer, so I’ll soon have a new monitor at home that I’ll use mostly for work, but also to watch content on streaming or to play with the Nintendo Switch or Google Stadia. In fact, it is that Samsung has provided this Smart Monitor with the possibility of becoming a monitor ultrawide perfect for games, switching to the 21:9 format without major problems from its configuration menu.

Just I will miss the refresh rates of 120 or 144 hertz that are not present on this occasion, but in my case this was a specification that I was willing to give up in exchange for the larger size and resolution, as well as the versatility of these Samsung Smart Monitors that are available in its largest size, 43 inches, for only 399 euros for a limited time, a 33% discount that translates into more than 200 euros that are subtracted from its PVP:

Samsung Smart Monitor M7, prices and possibilities

Those responsible for Samsung already announced months ago that this was “an innovative product that had completely positioned itself as a new category” within intelligent computer peripherals, and the market has proved them right with a great reviews, better reception and unexpected sales figures at a time and in a very complicated global scenario.

The truth is that For me, Samsung has succeeded in designing these Smart Monitors without great pretensions, since the most efficient monitors of the South Korean giant are already in the Odyssey family destined for gaming, letting these devices offer the features that anyone would like to have at home: large screen for the PC with good resolution, expanded connectivity for multimedia content, solvent response to casual games and a Smart TV system with everything integrated and that does not need extra accessories.

Thus, you will find a monitor of 43 inches with LED panel and UltraHD 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels), which measures 96.5 x 56 centimeters and weighs about 8.5 kilograms, being fully integrable in systems with 200×200 VESA mount if we want to free up space on our work tables.

This Samsung Smart Monitor is the most versatile PC screen on the market, being the only one that implements a complete Smart TV solution with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity already integrated in the same device… There will be nothing you can’t do with this monitor!

Samsung Smart Monitors already integrate the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, providing 2x HDMI connectors, 1x USB Type-C and 3x USB 2.0 in one hub which will prevent more accessories in our setup with visible cables. In addition, it also mounts some speakers so you don’t have to buy others, and includes its One Remote control to control the Tizen operating system and the applications that we install, with Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and all the usual ones in its catalog.

Among the most striking advanced functions, we will have direct wireless access to Samsung DeX if we have a Samsung smartphone with this functionality, in addition to AdaptivePicture so that the monitor auto-adjusts its parameters according to the environment and lighting, Auto Source Switch+ which will detect content sources and automatically switch, Ultrawide GameView to adjust the screen to 21:9 format and play with enlarged vision and the assistant Samsung Bixby for voice control.

Little more can be asked for at this price, so again we leave you the link to the offer because without a doubt, the units that remain available will fly:

And by if this 43-inch model is too big for you, you should know that the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 from 32 inches, which you can buy on Amazon with an 18% discount following this same link:

Its possibilities are identical as well as its connectivity and its hardware, although the panel in its case It will be 32 inches and will have FHD 1080p resolution. instead of 4K 2,160p.

