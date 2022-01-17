This is the best iPhone wallpaper app I’ve ever seen

This is the best wallpaper app I’ve found, you can’t miss it on your iPhone.

Wallpapers are something very personal that can depend on many reasons. Your mood, the time of year, or the time of day can influence the wallpaper you want to have on your device, and the options are nearly endless. We have collected hundreds of wallpapers for a long time, but today we bring you a truly amazing wallpaper app.

This app I don’t blow is great because of its design and the huge collections of wallpapers which includes, it is also because does not ask for any type of subscription or payment for downloading the wallpapers. It is a simple and working app that only shows an ad from time to time. For that reason it is our favorite.

Finally there is a free wallpaper app on iOS that is absolutely beautiful. There is no crazy subscription. Only hundreds of perfect images, unique selected collections and a new wallpaper every day. This is the only wallpaper app you’ll ever need.

Vellum Wallpapers: our favorite wallpaper app

Wallpaper apps are very popular in the App Store, however, among this type of applications covert subscriptions and strange payments reign. Vellum doesn’t ask for any of that, you can use the app for free with ads, and remove them for 3.99 forever.

We have dozens of wallpaper collections grouped by themes and we have some interesting options. When entering a wallpaper, we have three buttons in the lower area. The one in the center allows us to download the wallpaper, the one on the right offers a preview of the wallpaper for both the home screen and the lock screen of the iPhone, and the one on the left has a slider that allows you to blur the background to our liking.

These are the features we like best by Vellum Wallpapers, probably the best wallpaper app you can download:

Thousands of completely free wallpapers at our disposal.

It is a beautiful and well designed app.

It can be used completely free and does not include subscriptions.

You can preview what the background will look like before downloading it.

The collections of wallpapers are ordered.

Each day includes new backgrounds.

Possibility of adding a blur effect to our measure.

The app can be downloaded, as we have already mentioned, completely free from the App Store. At the moment it is only available for iOS, although its developers assure that soon the app for Android will also be available. If you like to change your wallpaper often, you won’t regret downloading it.

