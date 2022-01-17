This was the first cell phone in history and its curiosities

Midtime Editorial

Today’s cell phones are very different from what we had years ago, such as the first mobile phone of history

It was early March 1984, it was the Morotola DynaTAC 8000X, which became the first cell phone for commercial use.

They called it “brick”, since it weighed 800 grams, it was 33 centimeters high, 4.5 wide and 8.9 thick.

Back then, people associated it with the shoe worn by Super Agent 86 (in a television series), the ‘shoephone’

DynaCT 8000X It had a red LED display screen and the battery lasted barely an hour if used continuously, with a charging time of 10 hours.

It had the capacity to store 30 phone numbers, so lugging around a paper address book was a thing of the past.

When the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X went on sale in March 1984, it was priced at $3,995, which with inflation today would equate to about $9,460.

Despite its price, in just one year more than 300,000 units were sold.

The first call with a mobile, with the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X was in 1973, Martin Cooper, Motorola Corporate Director of Research and Development, took his Motorola DynaTAC 8000X out on the street in New York and made the first call with a mobile phone in history to his counterpart at AT&T, the company that had a monopoly on telephony in the US in the mid-20th century and its great competitor.

