This will be the next Xiaomi to receive MIUI 13 based on Android 12

New week and new devices that are rumored to incorporate MIUI 13 based on Android 12 very soon. It seems that the Asian firm continues to work on rolling out this update to many of its latest devices as soon as possible, and the next one to be able to do so indicates that it will be the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

And that is how we have been able to read it through My Smart Price, from where It is assured that this device will be launched on January 19 in India and will be one of the first Xiaomi phones in this market to be able to receive the update to Android 12 despite arriving from the factory with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, so it would not take long to see MIUI 13 on this device and, most likely, on its brother Xiaomi 11T.

Updates until the year 2025 of the Xiaomi 11T Pro

Something interesting that we can see thanks to this information is that this Xiaomi 11T Pro It will arrive with three years of Android updates and four years of security patches in this market, so everything seems to indicate that the company will provide Global updates of this equipment until next year 2025, without a doubt, fantastic news for all those users who have recently purchased this device.





With this, as we have detailed in previous posts, the Xiaomi 11T Pro will soon join the list of confirmed Xiaomi phones that will be able to receive this update during the first phase of MIUI 13 deployment, which It will take place during the first quarter of 2022.

This list includes the following equipment:

Source | My Smart Price