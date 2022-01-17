Thousands Without Power in NY, NJ and Frigid Temperatures as Winter Storm Moves Through – NBC New York (47)

After a winter storm brought snow Sunday night that turned to heavy rain early Monday, thousands of residents in New York and New Jersey reported power outages during the early hours of Monday.

While The Weather Authority forecasts rain to taper off across much of the tri-state area by mid-morning, coastal flood and wind advisories remain in effect for much of the city, Long Island and coastal areas of New Jersey. .

This is the report of customers affected by the blackouts so far:

NEW YORK CITY AND LONG ISLAND AREA

Con Edison: Nearly 5,200 customers without service, with most outages in Westchester, while Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx also experienced major outages.

PSEG Long Island: About 2,000 customers without service, with most outages in Nassau County, but Suffolk also experienced major outages.

Orange and Rockland: More than 550 customers without power, primarily in Rockland and Orange counties, with some also in Sullivan County.

NEW JERSEY

PSE&G: Nearly 3,800 customers without service, with most outages in Bergen and Essex counties.

Jersey Central Power & Light: More than 2,100 customers without service, with outages primarily in Hunterdon, Ocean and Monmouth counties early Monday morning.

Officials in New York and New Jersey are urging residents to stay off the roads following a dangerous combination of snow, rain, flooding and high winds.

The storm, which hit the Midwest and South, hit the region around 6 p.m. Sunday, though conditions are expected to improve by 10 a.m. Monday.

We talked about how dry it has been of late. So far, WFO mount Holly picked up 1.18″ of rain/liquid equivalent from melted snow since yesterday morning. Official ob time is 7 am, and after looking at latest radar, we might get a quick shot of light rain before then. — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 17, 2022

“It’s a dangerous mix and it all depends on where you are. You will see snow, freezing rain, sleet, heavy rain, potentially high tides and high winds across the state,” Governor Phil Murphy said at a news conference Sunday. “There’s the risk of power outage, risk of coastal flooding, maybe even some inland flooding… the combination adds up to 14-16 hours.”

The National Weather Service posted a winter weather advisory for Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris, Western Passaic, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties. Parts or all of the coastal counties, including Middlesex, are under a winter advisory. A widespread coastal flooding warning was also issued, with moderate flooding likely along Raritan Bay.

⚠️🌬️ Strong southwest to west winds will increase today with likes of 40-50 mph expected in the new Wind Advisory area (see graphic below). Locations along and north of I-78 can expect winds gusting 30-40 mph later today. #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/7IJBZjpa5U — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 17, 2022

“The easiest way to break this down is to look at the New Jersey Turnpike as our dividing line for the state,” Murphy said. “For those north and west of the turnpike, things will be wet and windy. For those of you who are going to be east and south of the turnpike, you will see mostly rain, but the biggest concern will be strong and potentially damaging winds, gusting up to 50 miles through Sunday night and into Monday morning”.

The National Weather Service forecast office in New York on Sunday morning issued a high wind warning for the city’s metropolitan area and a coastal flood warning along New York Harbor and New Jersey.

Light rain or snow is possible along and NW of I-95 through this afternoon, but the heaviest precipitation associated with the strong storm system has moved out of the area. — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 17, 2022

The winter weather advisory ended at 6 am Monday in western Passaic County, where forecasters say two to four inches of snow could be recorded. An estimated one inch of snow could be seen in the northeastern part of the state, and up to an inch in the New York City area.

Officials in both states are especially concerned about the possibility of coastal flooding between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday, when the combination of high tide, a full moon and a storm surge could create dangerous conditions in coastal communities.

After the storm, the region woke up with temperatures around 10 degrees. Temperatures rose slightly throughout the day, notes The Authority on Time.

Although snow forecasts may be light, winds of 40 to 50 miles are expected possibly through Tuesday, Dominic Rammuni, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, New York, said Saturday.

High winds can lead to falling branches and possible power outages, and officials warn high winds could make it difficult for utility companies to respond. Local crews and agencies may also be affected by staffing shortages due to recent surges in COVID-19 cases.

