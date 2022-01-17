Today’s horoscope, January 17, 2022, of all zodiac signs

At horoscope today, Monday, January 17, the Full Moon in Cancer It will let you see through its light in which aspect of your life it benefits you to close some situation and make a change. As the aforementioned sign is related to customs and family roots, it is a good time to check if you are following any of these and if it is time to modify or enhance it.

For this, I recommend you do a ritual very simple in which you only need a small plant. You can make it yourself with a flower from your garden or buy the one you like the most with colorful flowers and pleasant aromas, especially if it reminds you of something familiar. Place it in the preferred place in the house. Then prepare your order list and read it when you feel connected to the Full Moon. At the end, say the following sentence out loud:

“Before the Full Moon and the Universe, I honor my family for their efforts through this offering of caring for this plant. I ask you to support me in my goals and in what I decide to leave behind today.”

ARIES HOROSCOPE

The first Full Moon of the year is today in Cancer and closes a stage in your home because you have to generate a new way of relating, as well as a new family structure according to your own values. Since at the end of a cycle you are immediately starting another, it is in your best interest to rescue what traditions of the family group you will maintain and pass on to your children.

Also, which one you will leave behind to build new bases. For this reason, tonight I suggest you offer the care of your plant, as I indicated in the introduction, to the ancestors who were encouraged to build their own family according to their values.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Today the Full Moon arrives in the sign Cancer. This phase motivates you to get out of your mind those ideas transmitted by your family, but that did not work for you. Also those that you still maintain automatically, but that you feel do not fit what you are currently experiencing.

This could be related to your work life; for example, trying hard to earn money. Even with the fact that your relationships must have a certain formality. If any of this happens to you, take advantage of the ritual that I explained in the introduction to close that cycle and encourage you to follow your own ideas.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

Today’s Full Moon for your horoscope symbolizes a change that you must make in the area of ​​life of money and your values. Particularly if you don’t dedicate yourself to earning it the way you like it or if you don’t enjoy it. During the next few days, you could have an unexpected turn in your bank accounts.

This will be so that, once and for all, you do the business with which you feel happy. As this phase happens in Cancer, which is related to the family and its economy, I advise you to do the ritual that I explained in the introduction and offer your beautiful plant to those financially successful relatives.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

When the Full Moon is generated in your sign, as it happens today, it tells you that you have to close something from your last six months. This symbolizes a good opportunity because you will be able to clean and make room for the new. In the case of your horoscope, it is related to the change that favors you to give to your personality and the way you show yourself to others.

The mentioned, especially, in what no longer agrees or is not part of you. For this reason, tonight I suggest you offer your plant as I indicated at the beginning, to family members who have been encouraged to make changes in their personality according to their own tastes.

LEO HOROSCOPE

In its Full Moon phase when the luminaire shines in all its splendor, it tells you that with its light you can have a better view of your surroundings. In your horoscope, it will make you close very intimate fears of something negative happening or wasting what you have achieved so far.

This includes either that you cannot achieve the happiness or the money that you want, since this you bring from other reincarnations. But it is time to get out of these fears and for this you can use their energy. For this reason, I recommend you to offer your plant and its flower as I indicated in the introduction to those relatives who were able to overcome them.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Today’s Full Moon reaches its maximum light so that you can see within yourself where you want to go and what your wishes and hopes really are. As there were many that you have been procrastinating, if you review this you will notice that they do not coordinate exactly with what you currently want or that they respond only to the hopes of your family or family traditions.

Due to the above, they must be changed so that they can be fulfilled. Take advantage of this Lunar phase to help you in this process and offer the plants, as I indicated in the introduction, to the relatives who dared to follow their dreams.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

Today’s Full Moon is in Cancer and indicates that it is time to close a work chapter in your life, generate a change to feel more fulfilled and raise a more professional level. It also stimulates you to leave behind the work that bores you and decide to follow your vocation.

With this influence, it could happen to you in the next few days that you go through a surprising job or sector change. But, one way or another, strong and positive changes will come. When you connect with the Moon, offer the flowers as I indicated in the introduction to those relatives who were encouraged to follow their vocation.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Today’s Full Moon will be in Cancer, a sign associated with family roots. The purpose of this phase in your horoscope is to motivate you to leave behind the ideologies of life that did not serve you and to start a new spiritual path, even if it is a religion or beliefs different from that of your family.

You are at the best time to cut these obligations and open your wings to fly with your own philosophy. In this way, you will be generating a change. Offer the plant to the Moon as I indicated in the introduction so that it helps you in the requests and also to the relatives who are encouraged to change their ideas.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Today’s Full Moon is in Cancer and it takes place in the area of ​​your horoscope where you totally unite with others, both materially and physically. You have inherited this way of merging from your family roots and that is why you may not be encouraged to separate the inheritances that correspond to you or to divide the profits of the family businesses.

But today the Universe gives you the opportunity to get out of those patterns and claim what belongs to you. Dedicate the plant as an offering as I indicate in the introduction to the Moon for your requests and to your family so that they can help you value yourself.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

The Full Moon is in Cancer, a sign related to family customs, and its purpose in your horoscope is for you to get out of personal relationships that you maintain only because they were approved by your family or because you repeat the couple models of your parents or grandparents.

Today the Universe gives you the opportunity to break that pattern and to keep by your side only those people you choose; not those chosen or indicated by others. So that you can achieve this and find the love of your life, offer your plant to those relatives who have been happy, as I indicated in the introduction.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

Every Full Moon closes a cycle and tonight’s mainly influences the area of ​​your work. This means that in the next few days you could have company or department changes; above all, if you have had problems, if you are not doing what you really want.

This could also happen to you if you are in a job according to tradition or family advice, but you do not like it. As the aforementioned sign is related to the family, I advise you to carry out the ritual that I explain in the introduction to offer to all those who dared to choose the job that they liked.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

The Full Moon in Cancer, a sign related to family traditions, will give you the opportunity to follow what your soul says regarding issues related to love and children.

If you are in a relationship in which there is no love, but that is approved by the family, or if you have decided to have a child because they told you that it is time, the Universe will give you the opportunity to really decide what you want. do.

For this I recommend, as I indicated in the introduction, to offer your plant and your flower to the Moon and to relatives who are encouraged to decide on these matters according to their aspirations.

