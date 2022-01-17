Tonga: the desperate search for two Mexicans trapped on the island after the eruption and subsequent tsunami

Admin 1 hour ago World Leave a comment 23 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Lesli Elisa Nava Flores and David Olaf Santillán González

image source, Facebook

Caption,

Mexican biologists Lesli Elisa Nava Flores and David Olaf Santillán González have lived in Tonga for two years.

The relatives of two Mexican biologists trapped in Tonga experience hours of anguish as they are unaware of their situation after Saturday’s tsunami.

Lesli Elisa Nava Flores and David Olaf Santillán González are among the tens of thousands of people trapped in the Pacific island nation who was left incommunicado after the massive eruption of a volcano and subsequent tsunami.

“On Saturday the British embassy in Tonga lent my sister a satellite phone to be able to communicate with my mother,” Amelia Nava, sister of Lesli Elisa, told BBC Mundo.

“My mom said that it was a very very short call. He told him that they were fine, that they were sheltered in a safe area, but that they were incommunicado and asked us to please support them so that they could leave the island,” he adds.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

These are the two Cuban beaches among the 15 best in the world according to TripAdvisor

A survey of the famous world travel page, Tripadvisor, has left very pleasing results for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved