Tsunami in Tonga: how the archipelago was one day after the phenomenon | TDEX | REVTLI | ANSWERS

The eruption of tsunami tonga It resulted in many natural damages that affected thousands of people in the world to a certain extent. In that sense, the minister of New Zealand , Jacinda Arden , provided detailed information on the fact that has shocked everyone at the beginning of 2022.

It should be noted that New Zealand is one of the countries affected by this supernatural event that occurred on Saturday, January 15.

During the press conference, Ardern pointed out that so far there is no information on fatalities. In addition to this, communications in Tonga were damaged and the more than 105,000 inhabitants would have suffered power outages, the president said.

“Nuku’alofa is covered in a thick layer of volcanic ash, but (current) conditions are calm and stable,” Ardern said after a talk with New Zealand representatives in Tonga.

HOW THE ARCHIPELAGO WAS AFTER THE TSUNAMI IN TONGA

In Alaska, 10,000 kilometers away, a powerful roar was heard, and in Scotland, at the antipodes of the volcano, the Fife weather station recorded a jump in air pressure due to this phenomenon.

The volcano caused a wave of 1.2 meters in the capital of the islands Tonga, Nuku’alofa, whose inhabitants took refuge on high ground leaving behind flooded houses with structural damage.

The eruption of Tonga Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai underwater volcano captured from space. (NOAA).

“The tsunami has had a significant impact on the northern Nuku’alofa coastline, with boats and large stones washed ashore,” said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, adding that there was no news so far. of deaths in that country.

