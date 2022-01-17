Two easy settings to simplify the management of HomeKit accessories

Over time, the number of accessories that we manage from the Home app of our iPhone, iPad or Mac is increasing. With this, it is important that we put a little order, necessary to ensure that we can continue to quickly and conveniently access our main accessories.

Easier and more intuitive access to the different accessories

The main way to manage HomeKit devices from the Home app is from the first of the tabs, the Home tab. Here we can see all our scenes and, very importantly, the favorite accessories. This means that here we can see a summary of the accessories that are distributed throughout the different rooms.

Mark an accessory as a favorite too easy. On the iPhone or iPad we will do it like this:

We open the app House on our iPhone or iPad. On the iPad we select the room where the accessory is located in the sidebar, on the iPhone we tap on Bedrooms, we touch the house button in the upper left and select the room that interests us. We keep pressing on the accessory that we want to add. We touch the settings wheel at the bottom of the screen. We activate or deactivate the option Add to favorites.

on the mac the steps are very similar. Specifically the following:

We open the app House on our Mac. We select the room where the accessory is located on the sidebar. We secondary click on the accessory that we want to add and we choose Settings. We activate or deactivate the option Add to favorites.

Good. With these steps we will have gathered all the accessories that we use the most in the Home tab. Thus, instead of having to go to each of the rooms to act on the HomeKit accessories, we can carry out the actions from a single place.

In the Home tab, we can also reorder the controls to group them according to type or simply place them in an arrangement that is comfortable for us. On the Mac, sorting these favorites is as easy as dragging them to a new position. On the iPhone or iPad, it requires us to touch, from the Home tab, the home button in the upper left and choose edit screen. Once the favorites start to shake we can reorder them and then tap on okay.

The last detail to maintain a more comfortable order in the Home app is use the wallpapers. The reason for this is to be able to distinguish intuitively and at a glance what area of ​​the house we are in. We can use backgrounds of different colors or photos of the rooms. In any of the cases, to change a background of a room we will do it like this:

We open the app House on our iPhone, iPad or Mac. We enter the tab House or in one of the rooms. We touch the house icon in the upper left. we choose house settings or room settings depending on where we are. we touch on select existing under Fund for the House/Room to choose between those that the system offers or one of our photos.

It’s that simple. Although these are details that we could give little importance to, with the number of times we go to the Home app to interact with our home, they make a difference. In the Home app like at home.