USDC, the gold cryptocurrency that is gaining ground: it has already surpassed USDT

According to a report by The Block, a firm that conducts research on the digital asset market, the stable cryptocurrency USDC outperformed the digital dollar USDT on the Ethereum blockchain.

cryptocurrency USDC has monitored reserves in other traditional assets, the companies that manage it (NdelR: it is financed by the giant coinbase) issue a digital dollar for every dollar value in those reserves.

In other terms, USDC works on the gold standard and that is why it manages to maintain a value of US$ 1.

Nowadays, the current total supply of USDC on the Ethereum network is $39.92 billion compared to the total supply of USDT which reaches $39.82 billion on Ethereum .

This is a new milestone in the Ethereum network as the crypto markets are mostly dominated by USDT. So much so that it is positioned as the fourth most traded cryptocurrency in the entire ecosystem, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

While USDC has also been in the industry for a number of years, it has spent most of its time being the second largest stablecoin behind Tether in terms of market cap.

Why did USDC manage to outperform USDT? Experts explain that Investors are using USDC on the Ethereum network to deposit digital money in decentralized finance protocols and thus generate returns in stable cryptocurrencies .

In Argentina, this cryptocurrency is used to save in digital dollars without limits or traps. Today, each USDC digital dollar is bought at $208 in the local market and can be bought through local exchanges such as Ripio, SatoshiTango, Lemon Cash, Buenbit, among others.