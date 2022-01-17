Veterinarians ask for San Antón to remove animal welfare issues from the political and ideological debate

MADRID, 17 (EUROPE PRESS)

The Veterinary Collegiate Organization (OCV) urges to remove animal welfare issues from the political debate because they ensure that Spanish farms are subject to “important biosafety measures and periodic animal welfare audits by the health authority.”

Thus, on the occasion of the celebration of the festival of San Antón this Monday, January 17, the OCV defends that animal welfare is not an ideological issue but a science based on technical and objective criteria.

In this sense, he adds that the veterinary profession has the necessary knowledge to evaluate the physical and mental state of animals, since it refers to the biological state of the animal, which can be measured and evaluated based on physiological and behavioral studies of the individuals.

“Issues related to animal welfare must be removed from the political and ideological debate since it is a science that must be approached from the field that corresponds to it, which are the technical and objective criteria,” the veterinarians insist in a statement sent to Europe. Press.

In relation to livestock production animals and after the controversy caused by the statements of the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, he underlines that farms and slaughterhouses in Spain are “subject to daily inspections and periodic audits by veterinarians to obtain the welfare certifications, in addition to supervising the entire transport and distribution process to guarantee the best conditions for the animals”.

They also ensure that Spain has “strict national and European regulations” regarding the conditions of livestock farms and adds that the Veterinary College Organization has a Welfare Committee that works “continuously” to establish practical protocols for both farm animals farm-like company. In this sense, he adds that this work must be kept under technical criteria without attending to “political or ideological controversies or emotional factors.”

On the other hand, it recalls the work of advising farmers on their obligations in terms of animal health, hygiene and welfare, carried out by veterinarians in these fundamental areas due to their impact on public health and food safety.

Likewise, they insist that these professionals are responsible for controlling the accommodations to confirm that the animals live in the best environmental conditions and protection, shelter, safety and comfort, in addition to supervising and ensuring that they have correct nutrition, hydration and relationship with their congeners according to the species, age and cycle in which the animal is found.

Finally, the organization adds that to control the appearance of diseases and control zoonoses, veterinarians establish preventive plans through vaccination, deworming and sanitation of livestock; conduct animal behavior assessments; they work on stress reduction; and they are responsible for the prevention and treatment of pain, among many other tasks.