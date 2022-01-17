VIDEO: Alfredo Adame assured that his three children do not carry his blood

The Mexican Alfredo Adame He continues to give statements against his three children, products of his relationship with Mary Paz Banquells. In an interview at the Televisa studios, the actor assured that he disinherited Sebastián, Diego and Alejandro for all the fights they have had about it.

“They are not my children, they do not carry my blood. I don’t know them completely and I disinherited them a year ago,” he assured during an interview broadcast with journalist Eden Dorantes on his YouTube channel. “My blood is not like that,” he said.

It all started when he and Banquells decided to divorce and she kept the house south of Mexico City, a truck and four more cars. “She doesn’t get anything because I’m married for separate property, she never put a weight split in half. He took everything from the house, when he left he left it empty, “he said.

He also clarified that he is happy not to be owing anything to anyone. “I live happily with life alone, I have always lived alone and I live happily with life in my house, I do my things and I don’t have to be accountable to anyone,” he said in his speech.

In another interview for the “Ventaneando” program, he assured that he could not forgive his children. “I believe in evil, in low scruples, in the lack of values ​​and in the lack of principles. For being stupid believing in love, in forgiveness, in 50-odd years of my life they did to me what they did to me and they saw my face as they saw it, they robbed me, they used me. So I, in those things, I do not believe, “he said.

In addition, he attacked his ex-wife again. “She stole money from me, she bought three cars for Uber and she does make money and I don’t,” he said.

We must not forget that Alfredo Adame was the one who accused Laura Bozzo of her tax fraud against the Tax Administration Service (SAT), which caused her to hide before the Mexican justice system for four months. In addition, recently he assured that he was going to denounce her for being involved in a human trafficking plot.

Likewise, he is also involved in the Luis Alberto Ordaz scandal. “You made a serious mistake because I’m going to tell you one thing, this cabr ** is very powerful. And it will end up putting you in the boat. They already filed a criminal complaint. You went and raised one, but you have no proof of anything, are you still in that position?