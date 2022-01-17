VIDEO: They run Christian Nodal by mistake from a bar and surprised with his reaction

The life of the Mexican singer, Christian Nodal is always under public scrutiny because he is used to giving something to talk about, and proof of this was the recent testimony of a tiktoker, who revealed a gesture that the Sonoran had before an uncomfortable moment.

The popular tiktoker named Andrew Witchie, recounted through a video on his Tiktok channel, about an incident he had when he went to his Gentleman and Queens establishment in Guadalajara, the popular Mexican regional music singer, Christian Nodal.

According to Witchie, knowing that one of the most important figures in the world of music today would come to his bar, he gave instructions to treat him in the best way, gave him the best table, as well as some courtesies.

The popular singer was very happy, happy, taking photos with the waiters and with the people who were there, however, at some point the tiktoker says that he entered his office and disassociated himself from the subject.

However, shortly after he received an urgent call from one of the waiters of the place who mentioned that the singer was kicked out of the place by “Capi”, said subject is the partner of the place and from what they told Witchie, he did not know the popular singer (who at that time was not as popular as now).

“Capi” kicked Nodal out of the place and according to the story, the partner did not know him, he did not even know what kind of music Belinda’s now boyfriend played.

In the end, the tiktoker mentioned that Nodal behaved quite well despite the fact that they literally ran him out of the place, when they went out to look for him and apologize, the singer did not have a violent reaction or anything like that, on the contrary, he behaved very well and left a very good tip.

He gets romantic with Belinda

As part of his birthday, the Sonoran took advantage of the great party that his fiancée, Belinda, gave him to sing one of the most romantic songs of Mexican regional music, “Eso y más”.

During this celebration where they threw the house out the window, Nodal took advantage of a moment to take the microphone and sing this melody by the famous Joan Sebastian, which melted social networks, as the couple was noticed more in love than ever, this without taking into account the transformation of Christian, who is already seen with a few extra pounds.

